News: Shisha bar plans passed
By Tom Austen
A new shisha bar has been approved for a vacant former bookmakers in Rotherham town centre.
Rothbiz reported in August that a change of use application had been submitted that would allow the former 840 sq ft William Hill premises on Upper Millgate to be used as a coffee shop and shisha bar.
Shisha is smoking a heated, specially prepared and flavoured tobacco through a pipe. It originates from the Middle East and certain areas of Asia, but is becoming more popular in the UK. It is also called hookah.
The law classes shisha smoking the same as cigarette smoking and so it is illegal to smoke shisha in an enclosed public space, or a space that's mostly-enclosed. Therefore the plans include a number of outside tables and barriers.
Advertisement
In approving the plans, officers at Rothehram Council, said: "The proposal does not fall within the uses identified in policy SP 21 [the policy that establishes the acceptable uses within secondary shopping frontages], however, is considered an acceptable use within a Town Centre whilst adding to the vitality of the main shopping area.
"The area to the south and east of the site, leading to Minster Gardens and All Saints Square is a pedestrianised zone within the Conservation Area. There is an arrangement of street furniture along with outdoor seating area enclosed with fabric barriers.
"It is considered that the area to the front of the building is a sufficient size to accommodate the outdoor seating area without obstructing the pedestrian area. Additionally the table and chairs enclosed with fabric barriers will add an attractive contribution to the conservation area, whilst providing a vibrant addition to the Town Centre.
"Taking into account that there are no residential properties in the vicinity, a condition to restrict opening hours it not required.
"In light of the above, it is considered that the proposed development is acceptable without being harmful to the character and appearance of the Conservation Area and the Town Centre."
Images: Google Maps
Rothbiz reported in August that a change of use application had been submitted that would allow the former 840 sq ft William Hill premises on Upper Millgate to be used as a coffee shop and shisha bar.
Shisha is smoking a heated, specially prepared and flavoured tobacco through a pipe. It originates from the Middle East and certain areas of Asia, but is becoming more popular in the UK. It is also called hookah.
The law classes shisha smoking the same as cigarette smoking and so it is illegal to smoke shisha in an enclosed public space, or a space that's mostly-enclosed. Therefore the plans include a number of outside tables and barriers.
Advertisement
In approving the plans, officers at Rothehram Council, said: "The proposal does not fall within the uses identified in policy SP 21 [the policy that establishes the acceptable uses within secondary shopping frontages], however, is considered an acceptable use within a Town Centre whilst adding to the vitality of the main shopping area.
"The area to the south and east of the site, leading to Minster Gardens and All Saints Square is a pedestrianised zone within the Conservation Area. There is an arrangement of street furniture along with outdoor seating area enclosed with fabric barriers.
"It is considered that the area to the front of the building is a sufficient size to accommodate the outdoor seating area without obstructing the pedestrian area. Additionally the table and chairs enclosed with fabric barriers will add an attractive contribution to the conservation area, whilst providing a vibrant addition to the Town Centre.
"Taking into account that there are no residential properties in the vicinity, a condition to restrict opening hours it not required.
"In light of the above, it is considered that the proposed development is acceptable without being harmful to the character and appearance of the Conservation Area and the Town Centre."
Images: Google Maps
6 comments:
Loads cobblers.Bending rules as usual for a particular community.Suggest walking past the shisha already open on wellgate and look through window.Guess what,totally enclosed full of smoke inside.Obviously council turn a blind eye,then again we all know they turn a blind eye to certain things🤔
I've noticed that myself.If Mailcoach pub over road were seen with smokers inside, guarantee council would revoke there licences.
I noticed the Wellgate one the other week, where is the outdoor space which allowed it to be approved?
https://www.bhf.org.uk/informationsupport/risk-factors/smoking/shisha
British Heart Foundation advice re: harmful effects of smoking Shisha. I asked RMBC via FOI for their Tobacco Control Strategy - guess what, they don't have one!
All Saint's Square will become just like a downtown Middle East Square through Laybah's eagerness to accommodate another BAME community.
Contact council and ask em,doubt they'd answer.I intend to ask question through, Rotherham Advertiser,then again they're in with council!
Shut up you clown 🤡 always moaning about bme community
Post a Comment