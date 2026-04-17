News: Rotherham college to be part of new specialist centre for defence
By Tom Austen
The RNN Group has successfully secured a major national defence technology bid, in partnership with the UK Government, to establish a new Defence Technical Excellence College (DTEC).
Part of a £175m national investment in skills, the initiative is being delivered in collaboration with the Ministry of Defence and the Department for Education.
The RNN Group is made up of a number of campuses including Rotherham Campus, Dearne Valley Campus and University Centre Rotherham, and will now be at the forefront of strengthening the UK’s defence skills pipeline, supporting the development of advanced technical capabilities critical to national security and economic resilience.
The DTEC will focus on delivering high-quality education and training in key areas including digital technologies and advanced manufacturing, directly support the evolving needs of the UK defence sector and its supply chains, aligning with the ambitions of the UK’s Defence Industrial Strategy which set out how government spending on defence can benefit local economies, from highly skilled engineering positions to apprenticeships for young people starting their careers.
A recently announced new £50m Defence Growth Deal is set to help defence companies and boost skills by expanding cutting-edge defence research in South Yorkshire.
By working closely with employers and partners, RNN Group will help develop a highly skilled workforce ready to meet future challenges.
Advertisement
Jason Austin, CEO & Principal of RNN Group, said: “This is a significant moment for RNN Group and for the regions we serve; securing this bid demonstrates our commitment to supporting the UK’s Defence Industrial Strategy through the provision of high-quality technical education.
“We are proud to work alongside the Ministry of Defence and the Department for Education to deliver a step change in how defence skills are developed.
“By collaborating closely with SYMCA and EMCCA and our local educational partners and institutions, we are ensuring the development of high-level skills in this area.”
RNN is one of 19 Technical Excellence Colleges that will begin delivery from April 2026, acting as hubs of excellence and working with other providers to raise standards across the country.
John Healey, Secretary of State for Defence and MP for Rawmarsh and Conisbrough, said: "With vital investment, cutting-edge equipment and high-quality teaching, Dearne Valley College and Rotherham College can go on to build the workforce of the industries of the future – right here in Rotherham.
“Well done to the team at RNN Group, who deserve this well-earned recognition, and I can’t wait to see them go from strength to strength as a Technical Excellence College.”
RNN Group website
Images: RNN Group
Part of a £175m national investment in skills, the initiative is being delivered in collaboration with the Ministry of Defence and the Department for Education.
The RNN Group is made up of a number of campuses including Rotherham Campus, Dearne Valley Campus and University Centre Rotherham, and will now be at the forefront of strengthening the UK’s defence skills pipeline, supporting the development of advanced technical capabilities critical to national security and economic resilience.
The DTEC will focus on delivering high-quality education and training in key areas including digital technologies and advanced manufacturing, directly support the evolving needs of the UK defence sector and its supply chains, aligning with the ambitions of the UK’s Defence Industrial Strategy which set out how government spending on defence can benefit local economies, from highly skilled engineering positions to apprenticeships for young people starting their careers.
A recently announced new £50m Defence Growth Deal is set to help defence companies and boost skills by expanding cutting-edge defence research in South Yorkshire.
By working closely with employers and partners, RNN Group will help develop a highly skilled workforce ready to meet future challenges.
Advertisement
Jason Austin, CEO & Principal of RNN Group, said: “This is a significant moment for RNN Group and for the regions we serve; securing this bid demonstrates our commitment to supporting the UK’s Defence Industrial Strategy through the provision of high-quality technical education.
“We are proud to work alongside the Ministry of Defence and the Department for Education to deliver a step change in how defence skills are developed.
“By collaborating closely with SYMCA and EMCCA and our local educational partners and institutions, we are ensuring the development of high-level skills in this area.”
RNN is one of 19 Technical Excellence Colleges that will begin delivery from April 2026, acting as hubs of excellence and working with other providers to raise standards across the country.
John Healey, Secretary of State for Defence and MP for Rawmarsh and Conisbrough, said: "With vital investment, cutting-edge equipment and high-quality teaching, Dearne Valley College and Rotherham College can go on to build the workforce of the industries of the future – right here in Rotherham.
“Well done to the team at RNN Group, who deserve this well-earned recognition, and I can’t wait to see them go from strength to strength as a Technical Excellence College.”
RNN Group website
Images: RNN Group
0 comments:
Post a Comment