News: £50m growth deal to help South Yorkshire build the technologies and innovations of the future
By Tom Austen
A new £50m South Yorkshire Defence Growth Deal is expected to be operational by the end of Summer 2026.
Luke Pollard MP, Minister for Defence Readiness and Industry, was in Rotherham this week, seven months after the deal was launched.
The Defence Industrial Strategy set out how government spending on defence can benefit local economies, from highly skilled engineering positions to apprenticeships for young people starting their careers.
Initial analysis indicates there could be an additional demand of up to 50,000 defence jobs by 2034/35 with increases in defence spending. Defence Growth Deals will play an important role in capitalising on that skilled employment potential for communities across the UK.
South Yorkshire is one of five deals that will be backed by a total of £250m of defence spending over the next five years.
The Defence Minister discussed the deal with industry at the University of Sheffield on the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham, and its aim to help defence companies and boost skills by expanding cutting-edge defence research in South Yorkshire.
The targeted funding will catalyse growth across the region by boosting innovative R&D capacity and reinforcing the supply chains that defence companies need to equip our Armed Forces.
South Yorkshire is identified as a key hub for the development and engineering of high integrity, precision materials for the defence sector, including at MOD-owned Sheffield Forgemasters.
The region is also home to the University of Sheffield’s world-leading Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) which has multimillion pound facilities on the AMP in Rotherham. A growing defence cluster is being bolstered by BAE Systems new artillery factory in Sheffield with Rotherham companies including MTL Advanced and Magtec already supplying the defence sector.
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Luke Pollard MP, Minister for Defence Readiness and Industry, said: This £50m investment will mean South Yorkshire’s superb defence companies can develop innovative new technology, helping strengthen our Armed Forces and keep Britain safe in this new era of threat.
With government, industry and academia – such as the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre – working hand in hand we are making sure this support is really targeted where it will have the biggest impact.
Through this Defence Growth Deal our government is backing British, and backing South Yorkshire. We’re harnessing the proud industrial base in this area to make defence an engine for growth, delivering new jobs and skills for local people.
The discussion included establishing a South Yorkshire Defence Board, deepening collaboration between the government, South Yorkshire’s mayoral authority, industry and academia, working hand-in-hand on making the Growth Deal as effective as possible while attracting long-term public and private investment.
The University of Sheffield AMRC has recently worked with EY-Parthenon to outline clear actions to unlock growth and secure sovereign defence capability, as well as the central role the AMRC can play in helping the UK to overcome innovation, capacity and capability challenges.
South Yorkshire’s Mayor Oliver Coppard said: In an ever more dangerous world, South Yorkshire has a significant role to play in the defence and security of the United Kingdom and our allies.
The £50 million Defence Growth Deal we have been awarded by the government doesn’t simply recognise the expertise and assets we have here today, it will help us to build the technologies and innovations of the future.
That Deal will mean we can continue making things, creating secure, well‑paid jobs, giving people across South Yorkshire the opportunity to stay near and go far. All while helping to keep the UK and our allies safe, secure and protected.
Images: Luke Pollard / X
Luke Pollard MP, Minister for Defence Readiness and Industry, was in Rotherham this week, seven months after the deal was launched.
The Defence Industrial Strategy set out how government spending on defence can benefit local economies, from highly skilled engineering positions to apprenticeships for young people starting their careers.
Initial analysis indicates there could be an additional demand of up to 50,000 defence jobs by 2034/35 with increases in defence spending. Defence Growth Deals will play an important role in capitalising on that skilled employment potential for communities across the UK.
South Yorkshire is one of five deals that will be backed by a total of £250m of defence spending over the next five years.
The Defence Minister discussed the deal with industry at the University of Sheffield on the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham, and its aim to help defence companies and boost skills by expanding cutting-edge defence research in South Yorkshire.
The targeted funding will catalyse growth across the region by boosting innovative R&D capacity and reinforcing the supply chains that defence companies need to equip our Armed Forces.
South Yorkshire is identified as a key hub for the development and engineering of high integrity, precision materials for the defence sector, including at MOD-owned Sheffield Forgemasters.
The region is also home to the University of Sheffield’s world-leading Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) which has multimillion pound facilities on the AMP in Rotherham. A growing defence cluster is being bolstered by BAE Systems new artillery factory in Sheffield with Rotherham companies including MTL Advanced and Magtec already supplying the defence sector.
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Luke Pollard MP, Minister for Defence Readiness and Industry, said: This £50m investment will mean South Yorkshire’s superb defence companies can develop innovative new technology, helping strengthen our Armed Forces and keep Britain safe in this new era of threat.
With government, industry and academia – such as the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre – working hand in hand we are making sure this support is really targeted where it will have the biggest impact.
Through this Defence Growth Deal our government is backing British, and backing South Yorkshire. We’re harnessing the proud industrial base in this area to make defence an engine for growth, delivering new jobs and skills for local people.
The discussion included establishing a South Yorkshire Defence Board, deepening collaboration between the government, South Yorkshire’s mayoral authority, industry and academia, working hand-in-hand on making the Growth Deal as effective as possible while attracting long-term public and private investment.
The University of Sheffield AMRC has recently worked with EY-Parthenon to outline clear actions to unlock growth and secure sovereign defence capability, as well as the central role the AMRC can play in helping the UK to overcome innovation, capacity and capability challenges.
South Yorkshire’s Mayor Oliver Coppard said: In an ever more dangerous world, South Yorkshire has a significant role to play in the defence and security of the United Kingdom and our allies.
The £50 million Defence Growth Deal we have been awarded by the government doesn’t simply recognise the expertise and assets we have here today, it will help us to build the technologies and innovations of the future.
That Deal will mean we can continue making things, creating secure, well‑paid jobs, giving people across South Yorkshire the opportunity to stay near and go far. All while helping to keep the UK and our allies safe, secure and protected.
Images: Luke Pollard / X
1 comments:
So GBP 10 million a year for 5 years for South Yorkshire, correct ?
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