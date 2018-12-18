News: Sports Direct planning new Rotherham gym
By Tom Austen
British retailing group, Sports Direct, is working out plans to fit a new gym into Parkgate Shopping in Rotherham.
Rothbiz reported in August that plans had been submitted to create a new mezzanine level within the existing Matalan unit. New plans now show that the 40,000 sq ft of space is not set to be used just as retail, but also for a new gym.
A subsequent application seeks to the change of use of the unit from Use Class A1 (retail) to include both Use Class A1 (retail) and use class D2 (leisure) to enable no more than 21,500 sq ft of the unit to be used as a gym.
Planning documents state: "It is proposed that the unit will be occupied by an existing retailer on Parkgate Shopping (Sports Direct), who are proposing to trade the gym element of their offer as Everlast (one of their brands) from part of the unit."
Everlast-branded fitness gyms are fully equipped with state-of-the-art cardio and resistance-training equipment, along with dedicated areas for fitness classes. With 13 Everlast gyms, the firm also operates 24 gyms under its Sports Direct Fitness fascia.
Membership starts at £5 per month.
Planning consultants believe that the proposals would not give rise to material adverse harm, let alone "significant adverse harm" on Rotherham town centre or Parkgate district centre and add that current Rotherham gyms are located within out of centre locations and as such the impact on these facilities is not relevant to national planning impact tests.
A sequential test is also included but consultants have discounted a number of sites in and on the edge of Rotherham town centre that are preferable in planning terms.
Sequential tests ensure that development is located in the most sustainable location first (usually in town centres), before other, less sustainable locations are chosen.
Discounted sites include Forge Island, the former Primark store and the former Guest & Chrimes site.
Everlast website
Images: Everlast
Everlast website
Images: Everlast
