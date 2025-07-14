News: Sheffield-Rotherham link road still under consideration
By Tom Austen
A new link road aimed at opening up land for development whilst reducing congestion around the M1 in South Yorkshire is still under consideration by the Government.
Last week the Department for Transport published a list of transport investment schemes that would (and wouldn't) be covered by the recent spending review.
One project listed as being "under consideration" is the Sheffield Innovation Corridor Road.
The project is described by the DfT as "a new 3.7km transport and active travel corridor broadly parallel to the M1 between J34 (s) to J33 and running from the A630 at Catcliffe to the A6109 at Meadowhall."
An application for the project was made to the DfT's Local Large Major (LLM) fund in July 2016 and £1.4m was secured to work up a business case.
Linked to the innovation district idea and subsequent investment zone designation, the scheme aims to facilitate economic growth by reducing existing network capacity constraints by improving connectivity and capacity to, and within, key development sites in Sheffield and Rotherham.
A Sheffield city region report from 2020 explained: "A significant constraint on achieving the economic growth aims of the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation District (AMID) is the capacity of the highway network in the area between junctions 33 and 34 of the M1.
"There are already significant capacity issues, caused partly by the interaction of traffic on the local and the Strategic Road Network (managed by Highways England) at the motorway junctions. There is a limit to what can be achieved through localised improvements.
"The total project value is estimated to be around £100m."
Effectively the scheme links Waverley in Rotherham with Meadowhall in Sheffield so that journeys can be made without using the M1 or its junctions. The route from the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) would pass the emerging plans for Runway Park on the site of the former Sheffield Airport, development sites at Tinsley like Bessemer Park, the River Don District and Forgemasters' new site south of Meadowhall.
Options already looked at include new and/or upgraded highways and some more significant infrastructure solutions including bridges and tunnels.
Similar plans failed to materialise. The Waverley Link Road was scrapped after Rotherham and Sheffield Councils could not agree on a route. A sourthern route of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) scheme was shelved following government cuts. The northen route saw a new link road built passing under the M1 connecting Templeborough to Meadowhall South.
Images: Google Maps
