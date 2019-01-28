News: Recruitment underway for Gulliver's Valley





On the Pithouse West site alongside Rother Valley Country Park, Gulliver's fourth UK theme park resort is the first of the sites to encompass all their major family entertainment elements in one location with new attractions exclusive to Rotherham. Highlights include an indoor water play zone, a climbing centre, a glades attraction, and an ecology centre with forest classrooms for outdoor learning adventures for young children.



Recruitment is now underway for theme park resort duty managers. The role takes on shared responsibility for the day to day operations across the whole resort "while maintaining productivity, profitability and performance specialist areas." These might include rides and attractions, health and safety, food and beverage, admissions and retail, hospitality and guest experience, maintenance and facilities management.



A spokesperson for Gulliver's said: "Gulliver's brand new resort at Rother Valley is opening in 2020 which means we need more great leaders as we prepare for a big future.



"This is a fantastic opportunity to join a rapidly growing business, offering brand new experiences in a brand new environment.



"Gulliver's Valley Resort will be our biggest venture to date and we'd love to meet individuals who want to share in an exciting future with masses of opportunity ahead."



The resort will create approximately 125 full time jobs and a total of around 325 part time jobs. There will also be substantial work experience roles generated as a result of the development across a range of departments.



A dedicated hospitality and visitor economy skills training centre is proposed within the development to maximise the potential employment opportunities for local people.



The planned service academy is set to link with a local college to provide the onsite training resources for apprenticeships and BTEC qualifications. It will also undertake the training for all new members of the Gulliver's team. The Gulliver's management training programme will also be co-ordinated through the academy.



With construction work underway on the new £38m leisure development in Rotherham, the family firm behind the plans are beginning to recruit for the key roles at Gulliver's Valley.