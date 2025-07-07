News: National retailer eyes former Rotherham Wilko store
By Tom Austen
A national retailer is set to move into an empty unit in Rotherham, but only if planning permission is secured to enable the sale of a wider range of goods.
Rothbiz reported last year on the efforts of the owners of the Cortonwood Shopping Park in Rotherham to secure new tenants following the closure of the large Wilko store.
Administrators were called in to the British high-street retail chain in 2023. A deal to save hundreds of stores fell through and instead, B&M was reported to be acquiring 51 former Wilko store premises and then-Poundland owner Pepco took on the leases of up to 71 stores. The Range subsequently agreed a deal to buy the Wilko brand, website and intellectual property.
Managers, Threadneedle has already secured permission to split Unit 1 into two separate retail units for separate tenants and now they are applying for a change of use for Unit 1B so that it can be used for the sale of food and drink "by a national multiple retailer."
Plans for the 98,000 sq ft development were only passed on appeal at a public inquiry in 2013 after earlier being refused by Rotherham Council. The permission prevents a retail operation that is "primarily for the sale of food" and planning permission had to be secured in 2015 to enable an M&S Foodhall to open at the park.
Now permission is being sought for food retail at the 5,000 sq ft Unit 1B.
Advertisement
The application states: "The application is submitted to enable a small-scale national multiple food and drink retailer to take occupation of the floorspace and enable its reoccupation. The Shopping Park can already be used for a wide range of food retail operations including M&S, Poundland, B&M and Morrisons. The proposal therefore does not result in a material change of the already permitted retail land use operations that can take place at the Shopping Park."
If approved, a new tenant would bring 25 jobs to the area.
As the site is classed as out of town, a sequential test is also included. Sequential tests ensure that development is located in the most sustainable location first (usually in town centres), before other, less sustainable locations are chosen.
Applicants say that there are no suitable and available sites in nearby town centres and hope that planners agree, in the same way they did with the M&S approval.
The plans conclude: "The proposal is positive economic investment in Rotherham which will secure sustainable economic growth by providing economically beneficial retail facilities at an existing and established retail location that enhances consumer choice.
"Further, the proposal will bring vacant economic floorspace into productive use.
"With this in mind, the proposal is a positive investment in Rotherham's retail market that results in the sustainable re-use of an existing building which currently does not contribute to the local economy. Reoccupying the floorspace at Unit 1B would provide new job opportunities and wage creation, which would be to the benefit of local people."
Images: Google Maps
Rothbiz reported last year on the efforts of the owners of the Cortonwood Shopping Park in Rotherham to secure new tenants following the closure of the large Wilko store.
Administrators were called in to the British high-street retail chain in 2023. A deal to save hundreds of stores fell through and instead, B&M was reported to be acquiring 51 former Wilko store premises and then-Poundland owner Pepco took on the leases of up to 71 stores. The Range subsequently agreed a deal to buy the Wilko brand, website and intellectual property.
Managers, Threadneedle has already secured permission to split Unit 1 into two separate retail units for separate tenants and now they are applying for a change of use for Unit 1B so that it can be used for the sale of food and drink "by a national multiple retailer."
Plans for the 98,000 sq ft development were only passed on appeal at a public inquiry in 2013 after earlier being refused by Rotherham Council. The permission prevents a retail operation that is "primarily for the sale of food" and planning permission had to be secured in 2015 to enable an M&S Foodhall to open at the park.
Now permission is being sought for food retail at the 5,000 sq ft Unit 1B.
Advertisement
The application states: "The application is submitted to enable a small-scale national multiple food and drink retailer to take occupation of the floorspace and enable its reoccupation. The Shopping Park can already be used for a wide range of food retail operations including M&S, Poundland, B&M and Morrisons. The proposal therefore does not result in a material change of the already permitted retail land use operations that can take place at the Shopping Park."
If approved, a new tenant would bring 25 jobs to the area.
As the site is classed as out of town, a sequential test is also included. Sequential tests ensure that development is located in the most sustainable location first (usually in town centres), before other, less sustainable locations are chosen.
Applicants say that there are no suitable and available sites in nearby town centres and hope that planners agree, in the same way they did with the M&S approval.
The plans conclude: "The proposal is positive economic investment in Rotherham which will secure sustainable economic growth by providing economically beneficial retail facilities at an existing and established retail location that enhances consumer choice.
"Further, the proposal will bring vacant economic floorspace into productive use.
"With this in mind, the proposal is a positive investment in Rotherham's retail market that results in the sustainable re-use of an existing building which currently does not contribute to the local economy. Reoccupying the floorspace at Unit 1B would provide new job opportunities and wage creation, which would be to the benefit of local people."
Images: Google Maps
1 comments:
Hotel Chocolat
Post a Comment