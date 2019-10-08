News: Electro Enterprises in final pre-let at Rotherham development
By Tom Austen
Unit 3 Church Lane, a warehouse space boasting over 11,000 sq ft at Dinnington in Rotherham, has been let by a US electronic components distributor, secured by expert advisors at Commercial Property Partners (CPP).
The space has been designed to a high calibre offering and includes an office/reception area, an outdoor yard, parking space and full height shutter access ensuring the unit is secure.
Electro Enterprises was founded in 1970 to provide service and support to the electronics industry with a centrally located headquarters and warehouse in Oklahoma City. Today it is a leading global distributor of interconnect, electromechanical and wire, cable and harness assembly products and the Rotherham site is the new European headquarters.
Unit 3 completes the park and follows the Pre-Letting of Unit 2 to Ulma Packaging last year. Both deals were Pre-Let, showing the demand for quality units in a prime location close to Junction 31 of the M1.
The landlord Technical Cranes is the market leader in new and used cranes, and has developed the site ensuring that the new offer includes brand new high spec units in a fantastic location.
The new tenant, who are a franchised stocking distributor providing manufacturers with a number of electrical solutions, have made the site their main UK branch.
Ed Norris, Partner at CPP said: "We are delighted to have secured a new tenant for the site to complete the development.
"We are seeing more and more businesses take up quality space across the wider Sheffield City Region to help accommodate their business growth and demand for services."
Jordan Simpson, owner of Technical Cranes, added: "It is really positive news for the region as a whole to see the strong demand for units like the one at Church Lane."
Images: Electro Enterprises / Facebook
