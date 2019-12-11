News: Fresh new Rotherham Starbucks on its way
By Tom Austen
Construction is nearing completion at a new outlet in Rotherham for American coffee company and coffeehouse chain, Starbucks.
Rothbiz reported back in 2015 that outline plans had been submitted for a 1,959 sq ft drive thru coffee shop by the owners of the Foundry Retail Park at Parkgate.
Detailed plans were submitted two years later showing that the new Starbucks unit would be situated on the existing car parking on the north western side of the established retail park.
Franchisee, Soul Coffee House, has recently submitted plans for new signage that will see the iconic Starbucks logo go up at Parkgate.
Contractors J.P.Wild say that they are well on track to complete the construction of a new Starbucks drive-thru restaurant at Foundry Retail Park in Rotherham before Christmas but an opening date has not yet been announced.
The new development is expected to create 15 new jobs.
With over 28,000 stores worldwide Seattle-based Starbucks plan to open 1,000 franchise stores in the UK over the next five to seven years, of varying asset types, partnering with a maximum of 25 franchisees.
Starbucks' first UK franchised business partner, 23.5 Degrees operates the first major outlet in Rotherham (after the one at Woodall Services) when it opened at the Beighton Link development last year.
Images: Starbucks / J.P.Wild
