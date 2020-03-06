News: Tax changes contribute to Swift closure





Swift is the UK's largest manufacturer of touring caravans, motorhomes and holiday homes. With its head office in Cottingham, East Yorkshire, the firm employs over 1,000 staff and took on the Swinton site when it acquired Autocruise Motorhomes in 2007.



At the start of 2020, Swift took the decision to close the Rotherham site with bosses confirming that a change to Vehicle Excise Duty was a significant contributing factor.



Taxing motorhomes as cars and not vans, the change has led to a 705% hike in registration tax and a significant fall in registrations of 7.3% in September 2019, the month the increase came into effect.



Advertisement Swift is the UK's largest manufacturer of touring caravans, motorhomes and holiday homes. With its head office in Cottingham, East Yorkshire, the firm employs over 1,000 staff and took on the Swinton site when it acquired Autocruise Motorhomes in 2007.At the start of 2020, Swift took the decision to close the Rotherham site with bosses confirming that a change to Vehicle Excise Duty was a significant contributing factor.Taxing motorhomes as cars and not vans, the change has led to a 705% hike in registration tax and a significant fall in registrations of 7.3% in September 2019, the month the increase came into effect.

45 people were employed at the Mexborough factory and it is thought that jobs have been transferred to Swift's East Yorkshire location.



Local MP John Healey, said: "Before the reclassification came in in September, I took this up with the Chancellor. I've written to him again, now we're seeing the big impact it's having on the industry.



"I'm supporting The NCC Fair Motorhome Tax campaign. The Government should listen to motorhome manufacturers and reverse the tax hike in the Budget."



Swift website



Images: Google Maps 45 people were employed at the Mexborough factory and it is thought that jobs have been transferred to Swift's East Yorkshire location.Local MP John Healey, said: "Before the reclassification came in in September, I took this up with the Chancellor. I've written to him again, now we're seeing the big impact it's having on the industry."I'm supporting The NCC Fair Motorhome Tax campaign. The Government should listen to motorhome manufacturers and reverse the tax hike in the Budget."

A tax hike which added around £2,000 to the cost of a new motorhome was a key factor in the decision of the Swift Group to close its Rotherham facility.