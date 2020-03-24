News: Gala Tent has it covered
By Tom Austen
Rotherham-based Gala Tent is becoming more creative and has a number of solutions for those affected by COVID – 19.
Founded in 1999, Gala Tent is one of the UK's leading producers of marquees, tents and gazebos. The group has seen a 5% growth at the end of the first quarter of 2020 and is still confident of further growth, despite the threat of the coronavirus and its impact on businesses.
Based at Fairfield Park in Manvers, Gala Tent has grown to sell over 15,000 tents and marquees each year, supplying organisations including the military, NHS, the South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue and South Yorkshire Police.
Jason Mace, managing director at Gala Tent, said: "I believe the country has a rough ride ahead over the next quarter, but we remain optimistic as in these types of situations is where Gala Tent becomes more creative.
"We are already seeing signs of where we can provide a vital service. The emergency services are some of our biggest market bases right now, where our Patent covers and easy to deploy pop up frameworks provide instant cover for Crime Scene Investigations, and we are also seeing an uptake in orders for tents for storage for hospitals. We are also ready to deploy portable hygiene testing tents when we get the go ahead."
Mace has already pledged that his staff will be paid in full until this pandemic is over.
Gala are also seeing an increase in enquiries for home workers looking to bring the outside in, where individuals trapped at home can still work, play and rest under a Gala Tent cover.
Darren Perry, sales manager at Gala Tent, said: "We have even had orders where individuals who would normally take their mother for Sunday Lunch have chosen to order a Gala Tent instead. Mums love the garden so why not? And especially if they are to isolate for up to three months, it seems to be the most logical gift."
Gala's sister company Gala Technology is also enjoying an uptake in business, with its homeworking payment solution SOTpay.
Gala Tent website
Images: Gala Tent
Gala Tent website
Images: Gala Tent
