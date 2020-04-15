News: Dental practice in Rotherham sold
By Tom Austen
It's smiles all round at Royd House Dental Practice in Rotherham which has new owners.
Royd House is a mixed-income dental practice that has been established for more than 75 years. The practice on Doncaster Gate enjoys a prominent position in Rotherham town centre. The practice has a significantly established NHS core, and invites the new owner to continue this legacy while also driving private revenue.
Specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co, was brought in and the practice was sold from a guide price of £1.35m for the leasehold interest.
Royd House Dental Practice was brought to market by its three owners; two of which are planning their retirement. The third Principal, Dr Maddock, who is looking to remain working at Royd House long term, said that he was "… looking forward to working with the new owner as soon as we get back to normal working."
Ken Davies, a former Principle at the practice, said: "Even though I found the process of selling our expense-sharing practice quite challenging, with a number of ups and downs along the way, I am very grateful that Christie & Co found us a buyer we were happy to sell the practice to. I feared the worst with the uncertainty caused by the onset of the pandemic, but with a mammoth effort by all concerned, I was delighted to see the purchase completed on April the first!"
Dr Jonathan Schonberg, who purchased the practice through Christie & Co, is a multiple operator who owns several dental practices across Yorkshire and the Midlands. Commenting on his latest acquisition, Dr Schonberg said: "We are delighted to have acquired Royd House Dental Practice in Rotherham. The practice has a strong NHS base, and we look forward to working with Steve Maddock to be able to also offer our patients private options in the future and continue as a FD training practice."
Jonathan Watson, Director (Medical) at Christie & Co, who managed the sale along with colleague Carl Steer, added: "Working with expense-sharing partners with different goals and timeframes can be challenging, so it is satisfying when a deal can be brokered which suits all parties. It’s also great to see the buyer appetite here, and to be able to assist on the sale of an NHS dental practice despite the current climate."
