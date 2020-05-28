News: Rotherham retail warehouse sold for £6.75m
By Tom Austen
Leading property consultants Commercial Property Partners (CPP) has successfully disposed of a modern retail warehouse in Rotherham on behalf of BMO Real Estate Partners.
The retail warehouse previously occupied by Homebase, comprised approximately 52,000 sq ft and is situated at Northfields in Rotherham.
The retail warehouse, which was purpose built in 2009, has been acquired by an owner occupier.
Rothbiz reported in March that expanding car retailer, The Trade Centre Group, had secured the necessary planning approval in order to open a massive new car supermarket on the site.
The proposals would create 100 jobs.
The Welsh company's Rotherham proposals include converting the existing building into a 174 bay indoor showroom together with ancillary spaces which include, a dry valet area, small workshop, offices, staff toilets, customer toilets, baby changing, storage, sign up area and waiting areas.
The plan is to utilise the existing car park and vacant land that was earmarked for further development to create 812 external car sales bays plus staff and customer parking.
Located a mile from Rotherham town centre, the site extends to approximately 8 acres, the wider Parkgate area is home to a wide selection of retail occupiers including Next, TK Maxx, Holland and Barrett, Frankie & Benny's and Nando's.
Richard Wright, Partner at CPP, said: "This was an exceptionally pleasing result in challenging circumstances following Homebase's CVA.
"The site itself is situated within Rotherham's busiest retail destination and provides a good quality retail warehouse with a very low site cover in a highly prominent position, it therefore lends itself to a variety of commercial uses."
The store was formerly occupied by B&Q having been purposely built for them. It was vacant since June 2016 when B&Q cut back its UK store numbers. Australian retail giant, Wesfarmers, opened and closed a Bunnings Warehouse in the unit in the space of five months before it returned to being a Homebase in 2018.
1 comments:
Just what Rotherham needs another car sales business!!
