News: Wentworth Woodhouse to open its gardens

Images: WWPT There is an arty theme too, with sculptures by renowned artists to discover and art workshops where people can take part in The Flock, a spectacular autumn art installation.The Flock will see 10,000 hand-painted wooden birds take over the East Front lawns in a moving communal artwork recording participants’ feelings on the global pandemic and messages about Wentworth Woodhouse.Anyone who can make a donation to decorate their bird will be contributing to the Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust’s regeneration task.A pop-up outdoor gift shop, refreshment kiosk and toilets with hand washing facilities will be open in the gardens.Sarah McLeod, CEO of WWPT, said: "We are really excited to welcome people back to Wentworth Woodhouse. It is going to take longer for us to open the house again, but we are giving supporters endless reasons to head to our gardens with lots of fun, family outdoor events planned right through until the end of summer.”Gardens will open at 10am and close at 6pm, with last entry at 5pm, Thursday to Sunday.Ticket prices: Under 5s free; 5-16s £2.50, adults £5. Family tickets (2 adults, 2 children) £10. Summer Sunshine family passes lasting for 11 weeks: £50.

Wentworth Woodhouse in Rotherham is throwing open its gardens to welcome visitors from July 4.The mansion and its grounds has been closed since Covid-19 lockdown began on March 23 and income has ground to a halt.But now that government advice allows people to enjoy the outdoors together again, Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust (WWPT) has worked on ways of welcoming outdoor visitors back safely.