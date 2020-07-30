News: Isopharm acquired
By Tom Austen
Entrepreneur, Andrew Kemp, has overseen the acquisition of his software business that started life being nurtured through its crucial early stages in Rotherham.
Software firm, CODE, recently completed the acquisition of Sheffield-based Isopharm, a specialist provider of knowledge, training and products to those conducting the decontamination of medical products. The acquisition brings together a market leading compliance platform with the largest provider of online CPD for dental practitioners, creating a market leader in dental compliance.
Back in 1999 Andrew developed his business idea of a computerised temperature monitoring system for checking the performance of sterilising equipment used in hospitals and other medical establishments. Its validation systems and software offerings became the benchmark solution for healthcare engineers carrying out testing on decontamination equipment.
From his office in his parents' home, then-called Sentry Products Ltd, found help from Rotherham Youth Enterprise (RYE), who offered him grant-aided rented space at its Treeton Youth Business Support Centre. Further support, development and growth saw the business move into premises at Maltby.
In 2005 the business was able to make a reverse take-over of another company, Isopharm, operating in the same field and this soon required another change of premises.
As a result, the business moved to a business complex in the grounds of Sandbeck Park at Firbeck. Another move followed to Parkgate but in 2016, it outgrew its Rotherham offices and moved to a site in Sheffield.
Investment firm, August Equity completed the acquisition of CODE in 2019 and following four years of dialogue between Isopharm and August Equity, a deal was concluded earlier this year.
Andrew Kemp, founder of Isopharm, said: "CODE is the perfect platform for the next stage of innovative solutions we had planned at Isopharm; we are delighted to be joining forces”.
James Bakewell, director at August Equity and CODE, added: "We are thrilled to have been able to unite CODE and Isopharm to create a highly unique and strategic compliance-focussed business in a market that offers significant opportunity. The combination of software-led compliance solutions and online training to the healthcare market is exciting – a market that’s undergoing a technology-focussed structural shift. We are extremely excited about combining the businesses and working closely with Andrew and the team at Isopharm."
August Equity raised its 5th fund, of £309m, in January 2020, enabling the continuation of its strategy to invest in high growth, exciting businesses.
