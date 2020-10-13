News: Rotherham-based manufacturing specialists major recruitment drive
By Tom Austen
Despite tough trading conditions brought about by the recent pandemic and a reduction in activity during the UK wide lockdown, MTL have continued supporting their customers working in key industries and pursued new opportunities which have led to a surge in orders and job opportunities available at their 300,000sq. ft. state-of-the-art Brinsworth factory.
The increase in manufacturing requirements linked to the growth in demand from the company’s customer base is set to provide new job opportunities for individuals within the local area. This has resulted in MTL publishing vacancies for 28 new positions, including Skilled Welders, CNC Machinists, Press Operators, Production Assistants, Quality and Project Engineers to name but a few.
MTL are also set to recruit an additional ten apprenticeship positions in December within their multi award-winning Engineering & Welding Apprentice Academy.
MTL is recognised for its ability to supply complex, high volume projects whilst meeting customer’s quality and delivery requirements. These projects typically involve high strength mild and wear resistant steels, armoured plate and alloy materials. It has the capacity and capabilities to supply fabricated, machined and painted assemblies.
Karl Stewart, General Manager at MTL said: “It’s been a challenging year for the manufacturing industry as a whole and like many other UK businesses we initially had to revise our forecasts down for Q2. Thankfully we have a very loyal and varied customer base, as well as a talented workforce which has allowed us to come out of the lockdown in a much stronger position.”
With major investments currently under way across the Rail sector nationwide, MTL’s recent growth in order book has been closely linked to their ability to manufacture complex aluminium fabrications for train manufacturers in line with their EN15085-2 Rail Welding accreditation along with the supply of high grade steel kits of parts for freight wagon manufacturers.
The company’s good fortunes have however not only been limited to Rail contracts and the company’s specialist Defence team have also managed to win various large contracts for several UK and European Defence programmes.
Continuous investment in the latest technology has been one of the key drivers to MTL’s recent success, and the securing of highly anticipated Defence contracts for armoured steel has now led the company to invest a further £300,000 in September 2020 to acquire a new state-of-the-art Hartford machining centre.
Stewart continued: “Due to a successful couple of months, we are able to continue investing in new machinery to keep us at the forefront of the industry. MTL is one of the very few companies in the UK which are able to machine and fabricate complex armoured parts, and this new investment will strengthen our position as the industry leading armoured steel contract manufacturer.
“Our sales forecasts are now 20% over pre-COVID-19 targets and we now require more outstanding individuals to join our workforce to deliver on our customers’ expectations.”
MTL Advanced is now on track to finish 2020 with a record quarter and the aforementioned investments in additional staff and capital equipment are set to propel the company on to new heights in the foreseeable future.
MTL website
Images: MTL Advanced
