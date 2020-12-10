News: Lontra to develop service centre on Rotherham's Advanced Manufacturing Park
By Tom Austen
Lontra technology company has announced that it will develop a high-value digital services centre on the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham.
The firm, headquartered in Warwickshire, has secured £1.58m from the Sheffield City Region Local Growth Fund via the Local Enterprise Partnership, to support the project.
The new facility is expected to create 53 jobs in the area by 2024. Lontra is also set to create a number of new technical jobs as the business develops, some of which will be filled by local graduates and apprentices, for which the company will work with local universities and the AMRC (Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre).
The Lontra Blade Compressor is a step change in compressor technology. It is the first clean-sheet compressor design in over 80 years and can be used across many sectors such as aerospace, automotive, food and beverage, pharmaceutical manufacture and water treatment. It is proven to be 21% more efficient than the next competitor, offering incredible energy savings along with big improvements in reliability.
In the next phase of its ambitious plans, Lontra will set up a customer support operation in a new building also at the AMP. This will enable the company to undertake Research and Development activity with customers to support the development of innovative new products. Phase 2 will also see Lontra building a "smart" factory here in Sheffield, which will provide new engineering, research and development and technical support jobs.
Steve Lindsey, CEO of Lontra (pictured), said: "This is the start of an ambitious programme to build our digital services business globally. We could have located it anywhere in the UK or indeed the world, but we chose Sheffield. Locating here means having access to an abundance of skilled workers and being able to build our supplier network on a local basis. We see it as a real win-win both for us and for the local economy.”
"Sheffield has a strong history of manufacturing excellence and we plan to collaborate with a number of organisations in the area, including the AMRC. The city is also well served by good access to motorway networks and the ports, which will have many benefits as the majority of our products will eventually be produced here and will be exported to the US."
LEP board papers show that the application focused on a £3.25m Research and Development project, which formed part of a larger £15m+ project to set up a "smart" factory in Sheffield.
James Muir, Chairman of the Sheffield City Region, LEP, said: "This is the first step in a larger investment opportunity that will ultimately see Lontra basing its manufacturing capability here. It is great news that the new digital centre and future manufacturing plant will create many new high value jobs in the region.”
The Lontra Digital Centre will enable the company to develop its aftersales support services to customers for its compressor products worldwide. The Sheffield City Region grant will also be put towards the purchase of innovative 6-demonstrator machines which will use advanced artificial intelligence techniques and sensoring systems to enable customers’ machines to be controlled and monitored globally. This means Lontra will be able to reduce maintenance costs for its customers, minimise downtime and reduce energy bills.
