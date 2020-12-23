News: Rotherham business earns £10k boost
By Tom Austen
Rotherham-based Kirsty Glover, the proud owner of The Pouring House, has been awarded £10K worth of business start up support from young Yorkshire millionaire Nicky Story.
A relatively new family-run, small business based in Aston, creating luxury soy wax melts since earlier this year; Kirsty’s business was born in lockdown whilst she was furloughed. Initially starting as a hobby selling to family and friends, the business has now broken into the wider market, something she didn’t anticipate having originally established it simply as a distraction from Covid and a release from dealing with her health challenges, as she is currently in remission from Cancer.
Nicky Story, 29 from Mexborough is the CEO of Supplies For Candles and The Soap Kitchen - b2b businesses that sit behind the success of thousands of others an online supplier of candle and soap making ingredients to a growing craft industry. £10K is the value of what it had cost him to set up his business five years ago from his garage, and he is now is the owner of two multi-million-pound businesses – he has proven that in times of struggle, entrepreneurs stick together as he has turned Covid on its head for several thousand small business owners with his generosity, this month adding a further £10K contribution to his gifting.
Nicky said; “2020 has been a really hard year for a lot of people and I wanted to do my bit to help. So, I decided to do a £10K giveaway to help others build their business. We received hundreds of applications and it was so difficult to choose one winner, but Kirsty’s story in particular stood out from the crowd. I know how hard it is to get a business off the ground and have failed before I succeeded - but I also know how empowering it is to be the master of your own ship. I can’t wait to continue to support her in 2021.”
Advertisement
Run from her kitchen at home, Kirsty is looking forward to working with Nicky on this amazing venture as she has seen how he has built his own business and she would love to follow in his footsteps.
As the CEO of Supplies For Candles and The Soap Kitchen - online suppliers of candle and soap making ingredients to a growing craft industry, Nicky is at the helm of the largest online company in Europe within the industry, and as such has helped thousands of others become successful entrepreneurs too including; Ava May Aromas loved by many celebs including cleaning sensation Mrs Hinch.
Nicky was joined by Hannah Chapman the owner Ava May Aromas as they both made a surprise visit to Kirsty’s doorstep in Aston to let her know she was the winner.
Kirsty said: “I’m still in shock – stuff like this doesn’t happen to people like me and it’s just going to be life changing. This started as a way to keep busy and it got a bit bigger than we expected. I can’t explain to you what it means.”
Hannah Chapman from Ava May Aromas will be supporting Kirsty with her brand and marketing strategies, she said; “When I found out that Supplies for Candles were doing this amazing giveaway, I wanted to get involved and to give back to the winner, share my advice, tips and hopefully help them grow their brand as well.”
Kirsty’s £10K prize includes; website update and bespoke branding package, £5,000 worth of start-up stock, a brand new laptop, label printer and camera, dedicated 1 to 1 business mentoring session with Nicky and business start-up plan.
Supplies For Candles website
The Pouring House Facebook page
Images: Supplies For Candles
A relatively new family-run, small business based in Aston, creating luxury soy wax melts since earlier this year; Kirsty’s business was born in lockdown whilst she was furloughed. Initially starting as a hobby selling to family and friends, the business has now broken into the wider market, something she didn’t anticipate having originally established it simply as a distraction from Covid and a release from dealing with her health challenges, as she is currently in remission from Cancer.
Nicky Story, 29 from Mexborough is the CEO of Supplies For Candles and The Soap Kitchen - b2b businesses that sit behind the success of thousands of others an online supplier of candle and soap making ingredients to a growing craft industry. £10K is the value of what it had cost him to set up his business five years ago from his garage, and he is now is the owner of two multi-million-pound businesses – he has proven that in times of struggle, entrepreneurs stick together as he has turned Covid on its head for several thousand small business owners with his generosity, this month adding a further £10K contribution to his gifting.
Nicky said; “2020 has been a really hard year for a lot of people and I wanted to do my bit to help. So, I decided to do a £10K giveaway to help others build their business. We received hundreds of applications and it was so difficult to choose one winner, but Kirsty’s story in particular stood out from the crowd. I know how hard it is to get a business off the ground and have failed before I succeeded - but I also know how empowering it is to be the master of your own ship. I can’t wait to continue to support her in 2021.”
Advertisement
Run from her kitchen at home, Kirsty is looking forward to working with Nicky on this amazing venture as she has seen how he has built his own business and she would love to follow in his footsteps.
As the CEO of Supplies For Candles and The Soap Kitchen - online suppliers of candle and soap making ingredients to a growing craft industry, Nicky is at the helm of the largest online company in Europe within the industry, and as such has helped thousands of others become successful entrepreneurs too including; Ava May Aromas loved by many celebs including cleaning sensation Mrs Hinch.
Nicky was joined by Hannah Chapman the owner Ava May Aromas as they both made a surprise visit to Kirsty’s doorstep in Aston to let her know she was the winner.
Kirsty said: “I’m still in shock – stuff like this doesn’t happen to people like me and it’s just going to be life changing. This started as a way to keep busy and it got a bit bigger than we expected. I can’t explain to you what it means.”
Hannah Chapman from Ava May Aromas will be supporting Kirsty with her brand and marketing strategies, she said; “When I found out that Supplies for Candles were doing this amazing giveaway, I wanted to get involved and to give back to the winner, share my advice, tips and hopefully help them grow their brand as well.”
Kirsty’s £10K prize includes; website update and bespoke branding package, £5,000 worth of start-up stock, a brand new laptop, label printer and camera, dedicated 1 to 1 business mentoring session with Nicky and business start-up plan.
Supplies For Candles website
The Pouring House Facebook page
Images: Supplies For Candles
0 comments:
Post a Comment