News: EFL recognise contribution of Millers commercial director
By Tom Austen
Rotherham United Commercial Director Steve Coakley has been recognised by the English Football League (EFL) with an award to celebrate him approaching 30 years of working in professional football.
Supporters and sponsors alike will know of Steve’s friendly face from his 11 years of service with the Millers across two spells, during which he has helped the club move into their new stadium at AESSEAL New York Stadium whilst also forging countless significant business relationships, in turn, generating millions of pounds in revenue.
His journey spans over 28 years having taken his first footsteps in the game with his boyhood club Derby County at just 16-years-old.
Steve initially joined the club whilst the Millers were at Don Valley Stadium and during that time, he gave the club’s commercial wing a new lease of life, ensuring the continuation of corporate relationships during a critical transitional period for the club.
His second spell coincided with the early years of the club’s return to Rotherham and the brand new AESSEAL New York Stadium and with Chairman Tony Stewart keen to uphold the ambitious image and upward trajectory both on and off the pitch, Steve once again took up the top job in the Millers’ commercial department.
Since then, he has played a pivotal role in the continued development of the club’s corporate hospitality and has overseen a number of projects to improve the look and feel of the Millers’ home, including the installation of a big screen and, more recently, LED advertising boards.
Tony Stewart, chairman of Rotherham United said: "For me, Steve Coakley’s contribution to Rotherham United is clear for all to see and so much of what we have achieved here off-the-field has come as a bi-product of his innovative thinking and dedicated approach to his work.
"Football is an ever-evolving industry and for Steve to have been involved for nearly 30 years, climbing his way to the top of his field in the process, is proof in itself of his abilities.
"Steve is a person who symbolises the characteristics that we pride ourselves on as a club; he is ambitious, forward-thinking and incredibly hard-working."
Rotherham United website
Images: RUFC
