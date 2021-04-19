News: Trade Centre UK gears up for Rotherham opening





Rothbiz reported last year that The Trade Centre Group had secured the necessary planning approval in order to take on the retail warehouse at Northfields that was previously occupied by Homebase,



The new site at Parkgate is due to open on May 7, creating 180 jobs.



The Trade Centre Group was established in 1999 and is now the fastest growing used car retailer in the UK with a turnover of £255m in 2019. Headquartered in Neath, the company originally had three showrooms throughout the South Wales region, before expanding into the West Midlands. A former Homebase unit in Rochdale was converted as the expansion continued North with plans to open eight or more new outlets over the next five years.



The company acquired the 52,000 sq ft Rotherham warehouse in 2019, in a deal worth £6.75m, shortly after Homebase confirmed that the store would close.



The plans showed that the existing building will be used as a 174 bay indoor showroom together with ancillary spaces which include, a dry valet area, small workshop, offices, staff toilets, customer toilets, baby changing, storage, sign up area and waiting areas. The plan is to utilise the existing car park and vacant land that was earmarked for further development to create 812 external car sales bays plus staff and customer parking.



The Trade Centre Group reopened its five outlets in England and Wales last week, marking the reopening of non-essential retail with a record day of sales. The group sold 605 cars on the day, with value-driven car buyers eager to bag themselves a bargain in the group's £3,000 SALE event.



The campaign sees every single car significantly marked down in price, showrooms have been filled to the brim with stock replenished during lockdown and every car available to be driven away in one hour.



Tim Carr, CEO at The Trade Centre Group, said: "It was a phenomenal resumption of trading and it was clear that our customers relished the opportunity to go car shopping again. Whilst we knew that the offers, combined with the huge marketing investment, would make for a busy reopening day, I don't think that anybody imagined that we would sell so many cars.



"The team did a remarkable job in providing 5-star service to so many customers whilst taking pride in our COVID-secure policy which makes the Trade Centre the safest place in the UK to buy a used car."



An expanding car retailer has revealed the opening date for its new store in Rotherham where it will create one of the largest car retail operations in the region.