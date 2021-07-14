News: S2S makes capital purchase
By Tom Austen
Rotherham-based data destruction and WEEE recycling solutions company, S2S, has brought London-based Data Eliminate, into its group.
S2S Group at Manvers is one of the leading players in electronics manufacturing, asset recovery and electronics recycling, specialising in the disposal and management of IT assets at the end of their lifecycle, offering a certified and eco-friendly IT Asset Disposal (ITAD) service.
As part of ambitious expansion plans, Data Eliminate, the data destruction specialists from Fleet Street, has joined forces to enhance the service offering in the London area and increase the group's secure Data Destruction capacity.
Just last month, S2S secured a £975,000 funding package from NatWest to enable the purchase of its current premises, which it had previously leased, on Farfield Industrial Park.
Grant Barton, CEO of S2S said, “The deal with Data Eliminate Ltd will enhance our London based presence with immediate effect. This strengthens the opportunities for Data Eliminate customers and our existing London based clients, to have their redundant equipment processed by S2S; one of the UK’s leading ITAD companies.
"Our recent organic growth and profitability has allowed us to look strategically at our needs for the next phase of our development and this expansion fits comfortably into our existing infrastructure, whilst at the same time creating new job opportunities in a number of areas."
Julian Fraser, Director of Data Eliminate Ltd, added: "Joining S2S was a clear choice for us because our ethos and business practices are aligned. They are accredited by the Ministry of Defence and Centre for the Protection of National Infrastructure (CPNI) – just like Data Eliminate Ltd – and are able to provide the high-level of service expected by our customers.
"Data Eliminate has worked closely with S2S on projects for a number of years so we are well aware of S2S’s capabilities as a ‘one stop’ ITAD company and the integrity with which they operate. We are delighted to become part of this exciting business and the expanded range of secure ITAD services now available will be a huge benefit to all of our clients."
