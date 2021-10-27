News: Machine tool specialist takes space on AMP
By Tom Austen
XYZ Machine Tools, in partnership with Ceratizit UK & Ireland has opened the doors to its latest Demonstration and Training Centre, located on the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham.
XYZ has been developing, testing and refining a range of machine tools for over 35 years. Luxembourg-based Ceratizit Group develops and produces highly specialised cutting tools, indexable inserts, rods made from hard materials and wear parts.
The AMP facility, part of the Evolution development, is equipped with a broad range of XYZ machines from ProtoTRAK controlled lathes and mills, through its heavy-duty and linear rail machining and turning centres to the flagship UMC-5X five-axis machining centre.
Working with Ceratizit UK & Ireland, XYZ Machine Tools customers can visit the centre to investigate not only the machines, but also to develop machining strategies to help improve manufacturing efficiencies. It will also be utilised to provide training for those customers in the region who have purchased new machine tools, where they can make use of the classroom facilities alongside hands-on practical use of the machines.
On a recent open day, visitors from across the manufacturing sector descended on the centre to witness live demonstrations.
“The turnout exceeded our expectations and is a sign that manufacturing is returning to some form of normality and customers are continuing to look to invest in new machine tools to meet changing and growing demands on their manufacturing capacity,” says Nigel Atherton, Managing Director, XYZ Machine Tools.
Devon-based XYZ has seen 100 machines shipped out to customers in the UK and across mainland Europe in the past few months with overall sales in 2021 so far already 33% higher than the previous year, and predicted to double by the year-end.
Atherton added: "As the UK manufacturing sector continues to bounce back from the previous 18 months of uncertainty, we are seeing significant demand for machines, and a need for those machines to be delivered quickly."
XYZ Machine Tools website
Images: XYZ Machine Tools
XYZ Machine Tools website
Images: XYZ Machine Tools
