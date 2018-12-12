News: SBD Apparel going from strength to strength in Rotherham
By Tom Austen
A strength and fitness clothing company has grown its staffing tenfold and doubled turnover after relocating to the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham.
SBD Apparel, which manufactures premium performance clothing worn by elite strength and fitness athletes across the world, sought help from Rotherham Investment and Development Office (RiDO), a partner of the Sheffield City Region Growth Hub Enhancement Project, after moving its offices and warehouses closer to its main factory in Rotherham.
RiDO Key Account Manager, John Fox, advised the firm on possible locations and explained the incentives available from moving to a government-designated Enterprise Zone, which led to SBD deciding to base itself at the AMP.
RiDO then provided support to help SBD relocate staff from London to South Yorkshire and hire new employees to expand the business.
In the two years since relocating, SBD has increased turnover by 160%, growing its workforce from four members of staff to 41. Earlier this year the firm was awarded the Queen's Award for Enterprise for outstanding short term growth in overseas sales. Overseas sales grew by 184% over the previous three years and over 80% of sales are exported.
Benjamin Banks, CEO at SBD Apparel, who competed for Great Britain internationally before founding the company in 2013, said: "The support from RiDO has been very refreshing, proactive and wide ranging.
"Our move to the Advanced Manufacturing Park has paid dividends for us, with Enterprise Zone Status giving business rates relief and obviously our expansion and increased turnover.
"I would certainly encourage other businesses to contact RiDO and the Sheffield City Region Growth Hub Enhancement Project for similar support."
The Enhancement Project provides businesses with intensive one-to-one support from a Key Account Manager and access to free Masterclasses delivered by private sector experts.
SBD Apparel website
RiDO website
Images: SBD Apparel / RiDO
