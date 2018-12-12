News: New college programme to improve links to industry





The funding should ensure that catering and hospitality, travel and tourism and digital students can benefit from more industrial placements, masterclasses and workshops led by industry professionals.



The Association of Colleges (AoC), a national voice for further education, sixth form, tertiary and specialist colleges in England, has provided the funding. Acting as the collective voice, AoC represents and promotes the interests of colleges, with a mission to champion and support the sector by enhancing colleges' reputation, influencing decision-makers and advising colleges.



The project is also in collaboration with Local Enterprise Partnerships (LEP), which are locally-owned partnerships between local authorities and businesses. Private sector-led, LEPs lead on trade and investment activities, transport improvements, housing developments, and skills and training.



The aim of the Teach Too project is to drive excellence in vocational education and training through collaborative arrangements, encouraging people from industry to spend some time teaching their work, as well as giving employers a direct involvement in designing, planning and developing vocational programmes.



RNN Group will use the funding to further advance its strategic curriculum development by establishing Curriculum Innovation Hubs across the Group. Each Hub will offer the opening of collaboration and innovation in order to increase opportunities for employers, learners, awarding bodies, universities and voluntary agencies.



It is through the programme that the Group aims to raise learner and community aspirations, develop a broad set of employability skills relevant to industry, support business growth that includes training and development of staff and additionally provide routes to higher-level employment opportunities.



Jason Austin, interim principal at RNN Group, said: "The funding received from AoC is a fantastic opportunity for the Group to provide learners a more enhanced learning experience by engaging industry professionals and a modernised design of delivery.



"We plan to work in partnership with local businesses not only to support students in developing the best possible set of skills for them to succeed in their industry, but also to offer additional training for our staff to create the best possible learning environment."



RNN Group, which comprises of Rotherham College, North Notts College and Dearne Valley College, has received essential funding for its involvement with the Teach Too project, which aims to improve vocational education and training through collaboration between the education sector and employers.