News: Contractors appointed for Rotherham Council housing developments

Prominent housing developments led by Rotherham Council are a step closer with the appointment of construction firms for the multimillion pound contracts.



The council says that it is on track to fulfil its promise of delivering 1,000 new homes across the borough by summer 2027.



At Eastwood, the prominent council-owned former car park on York Road is set to be transformed with 12 new affordable house on what is considered to be a gateway site into Rotherham town centre. Here four 2-bedroom accessible flats, six 3-bedroom dwellings and two 2-bedroom dwellings are being built.



At the former Netherfield Court care home nearby, 19 affordable dwellings (a mixture of 3-bedroom and 4-bedroom housing) are planned.



With planning permission secured, Scunthorpe-based GS Kelsey Construction Ltd has been appointed using a Pre-Construction Services Agreement (PCSA) so that they can engage early in the construction phase. The value of the PCSA stage 1 contract is worth £236,413 with the total contract valued at £7.9m.



The appointment follows on from RH Fullwood & Co Ltd being appointed as partners to bring forward council projects in the north of the borough, and through another PCSA at Thornhill, and O&P Construction working on council schemes at Canklow.



£432,000 in Brownfield Housing Fund grant funding has been secured via the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) to support the delivery of 27 new Council homes across the sites. Grant funding has also been secured from the Government’s Affordable Homes Programme (AHP), managed by Homes England.



On the site of the former Ship Inn in Swinton, a £787,000 contract covers four, one-bedroom, semi-detached bungalows. In neighbouring West Melton, building work is taking place at pace on two separate developments which will see the area benefit from six, two-bedroom, semi-detached houses and four, one-bedroom apartments on a contract worth £1.7m.



Pontefract-based RH Fullwood is using modern methods of construction here to enhance the speed of the builds, meaning that the new homes will be ready for occupation sooner, helping to mitigate against the impact on the local community during construction.



To boost numbers further, Rotherham Council's Cabinet approved this week a development to build 18 two and three-bedroomed homes in Denman Road, Wath. This site is one of three sites earmarked for Council homes in the area – with a further ten homes planned in Bushfield Road and Valley Drive. All are subject to the planning process.



Cllr Linda Beresford, Cabinet Member for Housing, said: “The Council is committed to supporting our residents with their housing needs – and I’m delighted that we’re on track to fulfill our promise of delivery 1,000 additional homes for local people by summer 2027.



“However, with over 7,000 households currently on our housing register and the level of demand continuing to rise, it’s vital that we continue to work quickly to ensure more residents have a safe, secure place to call home.”



Images: RMBC / Race Cottam