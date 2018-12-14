News: Bank boost for next generation of engineers
By Tom Austen
The next generation of advanced engineers have started at the AMRC Training Centre in Rotherham under a scheme from the leading merchant banking group, Close Brothers.
Based on the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham, The AMRC Training Centre forms part of the University of Sheffield's Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) group and provides training in the practical and academic skills that manufacturing companies need to compete globally, from apprenticeship through to doctorate and MBA level.
In what is a banking first, the programme is in its fourth year and Close Brothers is supporting a further 20 apprentices in the Sheffield city region (SCR). Employers will are given financial help as part of the company's long established commitment to supporting SMEs who might otherwise not be able to afford to take on an apprentice.
Nikki Jones, director of the AMRC Training Centre, said: "The recruitment of ambitious and fully-trained apprentices that can hit the ground running is definitely the right way to go - not only to address the glaring skills shortage threatening the UK engineering and manufacturing industries but to create a diverse and dynamic workforce brimming with fresh talent and new ideas."
Advertisement
Close Brothers is contributing 50% of the wages of the apprentices in the first year and 25% in the second year, as well as covering all training costs.
Adrian Sainsbury, managing director of Close Brothers banking division, said: "Apprenticeships are an excellent way for UK SMEs to fill skills gaps, develop their future workforce and improve their long-term growth prospects. We believe the scheme is making a genuine difference to the participating SMEs which is why we have been working with the AMRC to support small businesses for the last three years and are delighted to be continuing our partnership this year."
James Selka, CEO of the Manufacturing Technologies Association (MTA), added: "At the MTA we see high quality apprenticeships as a hugely important talent pipeline for our industry. We are particularly keen to help smaller companies take them on and we fund some within our membership to do just that. The support of Close and great facilities at the AMRC make taking apprentices on more affordable and effective for companies that might otherwise not be able to."
AMRC Training Centre website
Close Brothers website
Images: AMRC
Based on the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham, The AMRC Training Centre forms part of the University of Sheffield's Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) group and provides training in the practical and academic skills that manufacturing companies need to compete globally, from apprenticeship through to doctorate and MBA level.
In what is a banking first, the programme is in its fourth year and Close Brothers is supporting a further 20 apprentices in the Sheffield city region (SCR). Employers will are given financial help as part of the company's long established commitment to supporting SMEs who might otherwise not be able to afford to take on an apprentice.
Nikki Jones, director of the AMRC Training Centre, said: "The recruitment of ambitious and fully-trained apprentices that can hit the ground running is definitely the right way to go - not only to address the glaring skills shortage threatening the UK engineering and manufacturing industries but to create a diverse and dynamic workforce brimming with fresh talent and new ideas."
Advertisement
Close Brothers is contributing 50% of the wages of the apprentices in the first year and 25% in the second year, as well as covering all training costs.
Adrian Sainsbury, managing director of Close Brothers banking division, said: "Apprenticeships are an excellent way for UK SMEs to fill skills gaps, develop their future workforce and improve their long-term growth prospects. We believe the scheme is making a genuine difference to the participating SMEs which is why we have been working with the AMRC to support small businesses for the last three years and are delighted to be continuing our partnership this year."
James Selka, CEO of the Manufacturing Technologies Association (MTA), added: "At the MTA we see high quality apprenticeships as a hugely important talent pipeline for our industry. We are particularly keen to help smaller companies take them on and we fund some within our membership to do just that. The support of Close and great facilities at the AMRC make taking apprentices on more affordable and effective for companies that might otherwise not be able to."
AMRC Training Centre website
Close Brothers website
Images: AMRC
0 comments:
Post a Comment