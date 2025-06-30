News: Roadhouse gets ready to reopen in Rotherham
By Tom Austen
After near neighbours Rancheros Bar and Grill announced plans to reopen its Rotherham restaurant, the operators of the Roadhouse Bar & Bottles are set to do the same.
Rothbiz has previously reported on how both venues posted in 2024 that they had closed in the Stag area for the "forseeable future" "due to circumstances outside of our control."
Roadhouse went on to open another micropub in a former opticians on Laughton Road in Dinnington but the Stag venues have remained closed.
Last week, a post on social media from Rancheros Rodízio Bar & Grill announced that they were getting ready to open on July 15.
Now, the operators of the Roadhouse have confirmed plans to reopen.
A post on Facebook reads: "So the rumours are true, and we can finally confirm we got the keys back!
"The man in the red jumper [Chris Roadhouse, owner of Roadhouse Bar & Bottles] would like to welcome you all back.
"We're aiming for the pumps to be pouring by Friday the 18th of July, but watch this space for more updates and some special vip nights.
"Pub crawl between Dinnington and the Stag, anyone?
"Hoooooooray Rotherham!"
A craft beer specialist, Roadhouse originally opened in 2021 in the former supermarket store room at Stag Roundabout. It has hosted art events and live music and also operates as a bottle shop offering beers, wines and spirits.
The property which contains both, 154 - 156 Wickersley Road, was listed for sale with Crosthwaite Commercial in October 2023, expecting offers around £350,000 for the freehold interest.
London-based The Bampton Property Group Limited, secured planning permission at the end of 2023 to refurbish the building, including a new pitched roof, demolition of first floor to the bar, and the replacement of first floor windows to the front elevation. It does not appear that the work has been carried out.
Images: Roadhouse / facebbok / Google Maps
1 comments:
Thanks for reporting this. I'm looking forward to seeing you all very soon. Cheers Chris Roadhouse
