News: Burnt-out former Wetherspoons in Rotherham - yours for £249,995
By Tom Austen
A fire-damaged pub in Rotherham town centre is up for sale.
The Rhinoceros pub on Bridgegate was one of 16 pubs put up for sale by J D Wetherspoons in 2019. Known locally as "Rhinos," the pub operated independently from Wetherspoon but was closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The units were in the proccess of being refurbished and the initial intention was for the rear wing of the building to be converted into residential apartments, but two subsequent fires caused considerable damage to the existing building and structure.
Proposals for a new "Georgian inspired" mixed use development to replace the pub were approved last October.
Rotherham Council were hoping that work on the project moved quickly but with little sign of development, the property is back up for sale.
Agents, BRH have given the property a price of £249,995 and say that it "presents an exceptional opportunity for investors and developers. With full planning permission granted for 22 self-contained flats and 2 x large ground floor commercial units, it offers significant potential for redevelopment.
"While the property demands significant work, its affordable price point and strategic location make it an attractive proposition for those looking to invest in the area.
"The estimated post-development value stands at approximately £3m, highlighting the financial potential of this project."
The pub previously went up for auction in 2021 with a guide price of £399,000.
The approved outline application would involve the demolition of the whole of the existing building and replacing it with a three storey building with a Georgian style frontage to Bridgegate containing two retail units of 800 sq ft and 1,000 sq ft. Access would be between the retail units into a courtyard area and the proposed new large apartment block.
As part of the approval, applicants were given three years to implement the scheme, or one year to submit landscaping proposals and a reserved matters application, and then a futher year to implement the scheme from the date the reserved matters application is approved.
BRH are also marketing another redevelopment opportunity in Rotherham town centre.
Rothbiz has previously reported on plans to convert the upper floors of 16 - 20 College Street in All Saints Square.
"The property ... requires a complete renovation throughout, with estimated refurbishment costs of £400k. Once completed, the estimated end value is projected to reach around £1.2m. This makes it an attractive proposition for investors looking to capitalise on the growing demand for residential and commercial spaces in central locations."
The College Street property is up for sale for £599,995.
BRH website
Images: BRHv / John Box Associates
