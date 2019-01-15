News: Taylor&Emmet to open new Rotherham office
By Tom Austen
Expanding Sheffield solicitors, Taylor&Emmet LLP, are preparing to open a new office in Rotherham town centre.
One of the leading and most successful law firms in the South Yorkshire and Derbyshire region, Taylor&Emmet provides legal advice to business and private clients with current branches in Sheffield, Dronfield and Bakewell.
Office space at the heart of the historic High Street in Rotherham town centre is being readied for the law firm. 15 High Street was previously used by The Source and Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber of Commerce.
38 employees joined Taylor&Emmet in 2018, 23 filling new positions created to meet increasing demand for its personal and business legal services.
This record level of recruitment due to growth is double that experienced by Taylor&Emmet in 2017 and reflects the significant gains made across all departments, as part of its ambitious expansion plans. The trend is set to continue next year as the firm looks for new markets, most notably launching its Rotherham office in January.
The biggest investment in staff has been among the childcare department, which the firm set out to more than double in size in the summer. So far, three additional solicitors and a legal assistant have joined the existing team, to deliver highly specialist advice to local families and social services involved in conflicts surrounding children.
Sharna Poxon, head of human resources at Taylor&Emmet, said: "We have committed to increasing employee numbers at all levels throughout the last 12 months, to ensure we retain the high standards of client satisfaction for which we are renowned. Our business team, for example, has welcomed eight new recruits who bring expertise across a range of disciplines.
"We have identified further opportunities for growth next year and I am looking forward to continuing our exciting recruitment drive."
Images: Taylor & Emmet
Images: Taylor & Emmet
