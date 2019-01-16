News: New micropubs in Rotherham but no real ale festival
By Tom Austen
The high profile real event at Magna in Rotherham looks to have been pulled for 2019.
The Rotherham Real Ale and Music Festival celebrated its 25th anniversary last year (despite the snow!). The three-day event attracts thousands of beer, food and music fans to Rotherham and raises thousands for local charities.
A recent post to the event's Facebook page states that this year's event has been cancelled.
It read: "Unfortunately, due to a number of unforeseen circumstances this year's beer festival has been cancelled.
"We are hoping to organise another festival in 2020."
Starting at Oakwood School in 1992, the event has gone on to become the largest indoor beer festival outside of London.
Rotherham has seen a continued appetite for real ale with Something Brew Inn opening in Rawmarsh and Dragon's Tap opening at Stag roundabout. Little Haven operates from a former post office in Parkgate and the Rustic Tap has transformed a former restaurant in Maltby. The Wath Tap is Rotherham CAMRA branch's Pub of the Year for 2018.
Now plans have been submitted to convert a vacant 1,717 sq ft unit at Brinsworth into a micropub. The plans are for the former Brinsworth DIY and Trade Centre which sits alongside the Tesco Express and a parade of other shops.
Applicant, Sharon Oliver said in the plans that the new venue would cater for around 30 people but not have music or food. Planned opening hours are until 10:30pm Monday to Thursday, 11:00pm on Friday and Saturday, and 9:00pm on a Sunday.
Across the borough another small establishment appears to have already opened but planning documents show that a micropub on Dale Road to the rear of the existing Horse & Jockey pub, has caused concerns for nearby residents.
