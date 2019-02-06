News: Rotherham business park secures £1.47m funding





60,000 sq ft of high quality industrial and manufacturing space for SME occupiers is being created at Northfield Business Park after a £1.47m grant was approved from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) managed by the MHCLG.



The development on Forge Way at Parkgate by EV Waddington offers ten units in two-terraces providing much needed industrial and manufacturing accommodation for the South Yorkshire region.



Developer Tony Waddington said: "This funding continues our aim to attract new companies to the city region, with the right commercial property offer.



"The premises have been designed with the utmost flexibility and are suitable for manufacturing and industrial use and the units can be combined to accommodate larger requirements where required."



Rebecca Schofield, partner at the Sheffield office of Knight Frank, which acted for EV Waddington and helped provide market advice to secure the ERDF grant, added: "The accommodation is ideally located within the Parkgate area of Rotherham and offers a range of unit sizes to appeal to the local and regional market."



A leader in speculative development, Rotherham-based Waddington provides the region with industrial, commercial and office accommodation to let.



Paul Mercer, managing director at Mercer & Co, who helped secure the ERDF grant award, said: "This latest addition to the EV Waddington development portfolio will help enhance the competitiveness of SMEs and accelerate development in the region. It will help to accommodate up to 174 new FTE jobs and generate £75m GVA over the next 10-year period thanks to ERDF support."



The units will be finished to a specification to include 6.5m eaves; connection to all mains services; full height roller shutter loading door and fitted office accommodation over two floors. The units will be constructed to a BREEAM very good specification including solar panels to each unit and are fibre enabled.



As well as the new plans for Northfield, E V Waddington Limited has already developed



