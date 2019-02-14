News: Gala boss aims for further growth
By Tom Austen
Rotherham-based Gala Tent has shown double digit growth for January 2019, despite the continued uncertainty around Brexit.
Founded in 1999, Gala Tent is one of the UK's leading producers of marquees, tents and gazebos. It has grown to sell over 15,000 tents and marquees each year, along with around 100,000 event accessories and furniture products. It grew from a table top operation in Grimethorpe to a company with a turnover of £10m having moved into new 53,000 sq ft headquarters at Fairfield Park in Manvers in 2011.
Jason Mace, founder of Gala Tent (pictured second left receiving the latest award), said: "We believe our recent growth is mainly down to trust amongst our many clients, that we are a strong brand producing quality products for the event industry."
Gala Tent has successfully maintained its relationship with several international distributors for its products in Ireland, Belgium, Slovenia, Spain, Malta, Iceland and Holland. With more ambition of becoming an international player in the Marquee business, Jason is hoping to expand on this and gain further distributors around Europe and eventually the rest of the world.
Jason added: "Expansion is the key to Gala Tent's success, tapping into countries we hadn't previously sold in provides us with a wider market to supply to. We hope to become a serious European player in the marquee business over the next few years, with a showroom in every country on the continent."
Advertisement
On Brexit, Jason said. "I don't see a problem with Brexit. For me, in business there is always a positive in any situation. If you're looking for the negatives, then of course you will find them. I believe there will be a lot of commercial opportunity after we leave the EU, even if there is no deal reached, and I fully intend to grab those opportunities for my business."
The past 12 months have also been fruitful for Mace's other business interests which include the Gala Performance brand, which supplies the Motorsport sector, recording an impressive 95% year on year growth, and holds high hopes of similar growth in the new year. Gala Graphics, which produce wide format print and promotional work, are also expanding in to the branded clothing market this year.
Gala Technology has also seen major traction with SOTpay, a unique payment transfer system which uses a series of rigorous card and customer checks to prevent fraudulent transactions from taking place. The award-winning technology has recently been paired with Cardstream, the UK's largest independent provider of white label payment software and services.
Mace also found time to save the iconic Empress Building in Mexborough.
Gala Tent website
Images: Gala Tent
Founded in 1999, Gala Tent is one of the UK's leading producers of marquees, tents and gazebos. It has grown to sell over 15,000 tents and marquees each year, along with around 100,000 event accessories and furniture products. It grew from a table top operation in Grimethorpe to a company with a turnover of £10m having moved into new 53,000 sq ft headquarters at Fairfield Park in Manvers in 2011.
Jason Mace, founder of Gala Tent (pictured second left receiving the latest award), said: "We believe our recent growth is mainly down to trust amongst our many clients, that we are a strong brand producing quality products for the event industry."
Gala Tent has successfully maintained its relationship with several international distributors for its products in Ireland, Belgium, Slovenia, Spain, Malta, Iceland and Holland. With more ambition of becoming an international player in the Marquee business, Jason is hoping to expand on this and gain further distributors around Europe and eventually the rest of the world.
Jason added: "Expansion is the key to Gala Tent's success, tapping into countries we hadn't previously sold in provides us with a wider market to supply to. We hope to become a serious European player in the marquee business over the next few years, with a showroom in every country on the continent."
Advertisement
On Brexit, Jason said. "I don't see a problem with Brexit. For me, in business there is always a positive in any situation. If you're looking for the negatives, then of course you will find them. I believe there will be a lot of commercial opportunity after we leave the EU, even if there is no deal reached, and I fully intend to grab those opportunities for my business."
The past 12 months have also been fruitful for Mace's other business interests which include the Gala Performance brand, which supplies the Motorsport sector, recording an impressive 95% year on year growth, and holds high hopes of similar growth in the new year. Gala Graphics, which produce wide format print and promotional work, are also expanding in to the branded clothing market this year.
Gala Technology has also seen major traction with SOTpay, a unique payment transfer system which uses a series of rigorous card and customer checks to prevent fraudulent transactions from taking place. The award-winning technology has recently been paired with Cardstream, the UK's largest independent provider of white label payment software and services.
Mace also found time to save the iconic Empress Building in Mexborough.
Gala Tent website
Images: Gala Tent
0 comments:
Post a Comment