News: Another fire at Rotherham recycling site
By Tom Austen
A recycling site at Kilnhurst in Rotherham has suffered another fire - an annual event for the past three years.
Firefighters were called to the scene at Moulding Solutions Ltd and Universal Recycling on Wharf Road at just after 9:30am on Sunday morning.
Six fire crews were at a warehouse fire using hose reels to tackle the blaze which was put out a few hours later. The multi agency response included police, The Environment Agency and utilities attending.
Following an investigation into the cause of the fire, South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue (SYFR) concluded yesterday that it was accidental due to a battery catching fire.
The site is shared by Moulding Solutions Ltd, a major recycler servicing general industry, recycling end of life, scrap and redundant plastics, and The London Wiper Company Ltd which trades as Universal Recycling and specialises in recycling metals.
In June 2018 12 fire engines and 60 firefighters tackled a large fire at the site. In May 8 2017 another fire destroyed part of the Universal Recycling's stock but Moulding Solutions Ltd was unaffected. An investigation indicated that the fire started accidentally due to machinery.
SYFR website
Images: Google
SYFR website
Images: Google
