News: Rotherham-based firms are export champions
By Tom Austen
Exporters from Rotherham are sharing their success stories having been invited to join the Northern Powerhouse Export Champions 2019 initiative, recently launched by the Department for International Trade (DIT).
Part of a wider national Export Champions programme, the chosen businesses will help promote the importance of exporting to their industry and get other UK businesses thinking globally. This network of UK companies will act as ambassadors for exporting, sharing success stories, offering practical advice and leading by example.
Pricecheck Toiletries and Performance Engineered Solutions Ltd, (PES Performance) are two such champions.
Based at the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham, PES Performance is a high-performance engineering design business, delivering technologically advanced design solutions to clients both in the UK and internationally.
Mike Maddock, managing director of PES Performance (pictured top, centre), said: "Given the nature of our business, some people may be surprised that we are involved in exporting. Although we do not manufacture conventional products, we export examples of our expertise, often in the form of design and engineering solutions, and research & development partnerships, which is then used by our clients overseas to produce their final product.
"We have been exporting since the business began in 2011, and currently around 50% of the company's turnover is from international clients. Our main export markets are in the US, Canada and Europe, and our aim going forward is to further strengthen our presence with clients in North America & Europe, whilst exploring further global export markets.
"In the current business climate, I feel it is crucial that UK companies look to promote their offer, product and services outside of the UK and identify new markets to drive market diversity, reducing exposure to any one market. Working with new global clients can open other opportunities for collaboration and developing new business together.
"At PES Performance, we don't look at ourselves as exporters, but a team and business open to doing business globally. Working with new international clients can open other opportunities for collaboration and developing new business together."
Rothbiz has chartered the overseas success of Pricecheck in recent years. The international distributor of fast-moving consumer goods, is trusted by the world's biggest brands, offering more than 4,500 branded products to customers in the UK and worldwide.
In just six years, exports have increased from £8.8m in 2012 to £32.3m in 2018. Export now accounts for almost half of total turnover.
Debbie Harrison, joint managing director, at Pricecheck (pictured above, right), said: "Our exporting success is down to the hard work of the team. Exporting is more challenging than trading domestically but for the extra effort, businesses focused on export can reap significant rewards.
"Our sales team attend international trade shows and engage in overseas visits to build relationships with our customers, offering an excellent bespoke customer service along with competitive pricing.
"Exports now account for more than 45% of total turnover which is in excess of £80m, so we're thrilled to have received this accolade and look forward to sharing our knowledge."
Images: PES / DIT
