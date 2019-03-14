News: Expanding Rotherham IT firm is well connected





Founded in 2015 by experienced software engineers Paul Chatwin and Andy Ford who drew on their extensive development expertise to launch a new range of products which support businesses with large numbers of staff.



The enterprise moved into RiDO's Moorgate Crofts in 2016 and has been responsible for pioneering "Roll Call" – a unique and ground-breaking software system designed to protect employees during emergency evacuations.



Just ten months after launching the business, Connected Data Solutions moved into one of the centre's dedicated business incubation units. It proved to be an ideal platform to grow the business further and within just four months, the firm had outgrown its first unit and was ready to recruit additional members of staff. With further contracts and a doubling in employee numbers, Connected Data Solutions relocated to a larger unit.



Andy Ford, co-founder, Connected Data Solutions said: "We were keen to find premises which could not only provide us with a platform to grow our business, but crucially also helped us to access business support. Working in Moorgate Crofts is like being a part of a community; everyone supports each other and there is an incredible amount of knowledge and expertise within the building. The building had everything we needed and we knew that it would not only support our short term goals, but also had great facilities to help us grow the business.



"Like many new entrepreneurs we were unsure how quickly the business would grow. The flexible leasing terms offered at Moorgate Crofts has enabled us to source office space which suits our needs, and as we have recruited additional members of staff, we've been able to move to larger units without the added hassle of changing our telephone numbers or address."



Amanda Parris at RiDO, added: "Connected Data Solutions has enjoyed rapid growth over the past three years and with a number of exciting projects in the pipeline the business has a very bright future. It was very clear from an early stage that it was equally important for the business to be able to find the right business support, as well as sourcing suitable premises. We have helped the company to access specialist support from the RiDO business support team as well as specialist help from the Sheffield City Region Growth Hub.



"At RiDO we understand no new business owner has a crystal ball and the needs of a company can change rapidly. The flexible leasing terms we offer enables companies to relocate to larger units without the stress and costs of relocating to new business premises."



The company's new South East division will operate from Whitstable, Kent and create up to five new jobs. The centre will be used to support the company's growing national portfolio of clients which includes 3M and Epson as well as providing additional capacity as the company continues to invest in developing its own range of products.



In addition to producing its own range of products, Connected Data Solutions also acts as a delivery partner for the global software developer Kronos, a leading developer of workforce management software.



Paul Chatwin, director at Connected Data Solutions, said: "Launching a new South East division for the business is an important part of our future growth plans. I grew up in the area and felt Whitstable offered an excellent platform to continue growing our business.



"Since launching the business, we have developed a national client base, and our Roll Call software, the result of more than a decade of research and development is helping to ensure companies with large numbers of employees are accounted for quickly during emergency evacuations.



"We're at a very exciting time in our business journey and with a number of new products currently in development, our new office will support our operations in South Yorkshire and we are planning to create a number of new positions within both locations."



Connected Data Solutions website



An expanding Rotherham-based software development company, which has pioneered new ground-breaking technology to protect members of staff in the workplace during emergency evacuations, has launched a new South East division.