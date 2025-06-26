News: Council set to change track over live music venue
By Tom Austen
A regeneration project based around creating a live music venue in Rotherham town centre highlights the difficulties working with heritage buildings and public sector funding.
Support from the private sector is required if the project is to be realised.
Rothbiz reported in 2021 that the plan for the Guest & Chrimes site was to use £4.5m of the government's Town Deal funding to create a micro-brewery and fan zone at the former foundry which sits alongside Rotherham United's New York Stadium and further updates confirmed that a large music venue was in the plans.
However, later in 2022, the council confirmed that it was not able to reach an agreement with the football club and attention switched to another potential building and creating a live music venue in the former Empire Theatre on Ship Hill. In 2024 feasibility concerns with the Empire were such that attention moved to the another building, the remains of the Alma Tavern, a building now in council ownership.
But now it appears that similar feasibility issues have arisen with the Alma which is not a listed building (unlike the saved and re-opened Cutler's Arms next door) but is in severe disrepair following a fire and years of abandonment.
A council report confirms that £4.5m is not enough to bring the building back to life as a venue within the timeframe of the funding. It states: "Stage 2 designs have now been completed and the updated cost plan demonstrates a cost significantly in excess of the funding available. Therefore, while there are benefits of supporting music provision in the Town Centre, the costs of the project are proving prohibitive to the public sector.
"It is therefore proposed to seek private sector support for the project and the methodology for this is currently in review."
Government pathfinder funding is set to be moved away from the live music venue project to the health hub project reported by Rothbiz earlier this week.
Plans for the Alma redevelopment were submitted to the council's planning department as part of pre-application discussions. The early plans explain that Chantry Brewery, the operators of the Cutlers and a music venue within its brewery at Parkgate, are the intended occupiers of a live music venue at the Alma.
Plans so far have looked at creating a music venue with a capacity of 500 - 600. Keeping the Alma's ornate facade and using it as an entrance and making use of the adjacent land, currently an MOT garage, were also assessed.
The preferred option in the sketchbook involves an L-shaped new building on land behind, and to the side of the Alma, creating a main entrance in the vacant pub, with the stage at the rear and the front of house (including bar and courtyard), back of house and a main standing area in between. Plans show seating and standing areas on the upper floor overlooking the stage, along with another bar and dressing rooms. External amenity space is shown at the back of the building.
At the Guest & Chrimes, a company connected to the owners of the football club has submitted a planning application to transform the historic former foundry into a high quality hotel.
At The Empire, renovation work is underway with possible uses including a multi-purpose community arts venue.
Alongside this, Rotherham Council set aside regeneration funding to undertake market testing and an options appraisal for the provision of a performing arts venue in Rotherham town centre as the current Civic Theatre building has challenges in terms of capacity, opportunity for growth and its general condition.
Images: RMBC / AHR
2 comments:
So basically non of the mentioned projects will happen any time soon, meanwhile other towns get there developments and enjoy them!
If Chantry are the intended occupiers should they not be paying towards the project?
