News: Gulliver's getting involved in Rotherham community





Writing a blog for the Sheffield city region (SCR) to mark English Toursim Week, Julie Dalton, managing director at Gulliver's Theme Parks and Resorts discussed some of the added features of Gulliver's Valley to create a theme park designed especially for families with young children aged two to 13 with a difference.



Gully's Dream Village is a brand-new initiative; creating a community where children with life threatening or life limiting illnesses can be given the opportunity to enjoy respite in a magical environment with their families free of charge.



Keen to embrace the beautiful natural surroundings that will encase the theme park resort, an education and ecology centre that includes forest classrooms, woodland crafts and outdoor learning adventures will be located on-site. Multi-use nature trials and outdoor gyms, open to the community free of charge, will encourage people to participate in physical activity and connect the resort with the wider Rother Valley area.



£1.5m of funding via the SCR was recently approved to support the first phase of the development.

Phase 1 of construction at Gulliver's Valley is well underway and the family firm behind the £38m development has outlined the community impact of the project.Gulliver's has bought land adjacent to Rother Valley Country Park that was previously an area of opencast mineworkings. Following on from theme parks in Warrington, Matlock Bath and Milton Keynes, Gulliver's Valley is to be a year round destination aimed at 2 - 13 year olds and include a theme park hub, woodland adventure centre, ecology and education centre, lodges, hotels and a holiday village.