News: Millers extend Mears deal





The Mears branding first appeared on the Millers' change strip in the 2017/18 season and will now remain a prominent feature until the conclusion of the 2019/20 campaign as a result of the new agreement.



Morrison Facilities Services, the company that maintains council properties in Rotherham, was acquired in 2012 by Mears, the UK's leading provider of social housing repairs and maintenance services.



This new deal further strengthens the relationship between the two parties, who are already in regular contact with the Mears National Training Facility based at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.



The Millers will soon be unveiling the designs of the two strips that they will wear on the road next season, which will proudly sport the Mears Group logo across the front following the signing of the new agreement.



Steve Coakley, commercial director at Rotherham United (pictured, left), said: "We are delighted to have agreed a deal that takes the shirt sponsorship into a third season.



"We are in regular contact with our friends at Mears, who have a heavy presence both here at the stadium and in and around the local community, they're held in very high regard.



"It is fantastic that we will be able to continue to work with David, who has been incredibly supportive in a number of ventures with the club.



"To have such a successful national PLC organisation on board is fabulous for the reputation of both parties and I am sure this new deal will see both ourselves and Mears continue to grow."



David Miles, chief executive officer at Mears (pictured, right), added: "The relationship that we have built up with Rotherham United over the years has been incredibly mutually beneficial and we are tremendously proud of our association with the club.



"The football club shares so many of our beliefs and we had no hesitation in extending what has been a partnership that has continued to flourish over time.



"The club are particularly active in the local community, as we are, and those values are paramount to us in our decision making when it comes to business partners.



"I am sure that over the course of the next season our relationship will continue to grow and I am hopeful that both parties are able to remain prominent at the heart of the local area."



Rotherham United have extended the business partnership with Mears Group, who have signed a new deal which will see them continue as the club's away shirt sponsors.