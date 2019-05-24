News: New food hall opening in Rotherham





Loading Bay is described as "an exciting new social destination" where diners can discover South Yorkshire's finest food vendors.



The food hall has been created inside the existing 1915 Bar & Bistro on Domine Lane where industrial chic tables create a communal dining space, surrounded by individual units for a variety of food and drink specialists.



The concept has proved popular in Sheffield with the likes of the Cutlery Works and Kommune bringing new opportunities for established food businesses and new enterprises to take space, at the same time providing food fans with new dishes to try. Rotherham Council has been considering improving the food offer in a revamped markets complex with something similar.



Loading Bay opens this weekend.



Vendors include Hungry Buddha which is a favourite inside the Moor Market in Sheffield serving Nepalese food with attitude - rice, dal, homemade pickles, chutneys and a choice of vegan, vegetarian or meat curry.



Space has also been taken by Zias' Thai Kitchen. Currently operating at Parkgate, expect Thai fishcakes and Pad Thai.



Chicken Shack Industries and Sammie's Cravings are also signed up.



Bar specialist company, Urban 62, have also been brought in to create a bespoke bar for real ale fans and remaining space has been turned into an arcade.



The new direction comes after the conversion of the Old Post Office building on Main Street / Market Street in Kuppa & Cocktails, which backs onto 1915. On Domine Lane, the extension to the main Post Office was previously The Exchange and formerly Yates Wine Lodge.



Having completed 1915, Mark Mcgrail, owner of SME Environmental Holdings, led a £500,000 revamp of the George Wright Building - a Grade II listed "hidden gem" - which reopened as as boutique hotel, bar and restaurant last year.



