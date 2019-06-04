News: Latest planned Parkgate retailer revealed
By Tom Austen
After a spate of closures as the national retail industry continues to struggle, Parkgate Shopping in Rotherham looks to have secured a new occupier.
"Radically reshaping" Marks & Spencer joined the likes of Maplin and Poundworld, that both entered administration, and restructuring Mothercare, in closing stores at the popular retail park.
Now plans have been submitted to replace the signage at the vacant Poundworld store which shows that the new occupier is set to be JD Sports.
JD Sports Fashion plc is Britain's biggest sports retailer and has over 2,400 stores in 18 countries, across a number of retail fascias including 690 JD stores. It operates a store on College Walk in Rotherham town centre.
Advertisement
JD specialises in fashionable branded and own brand sports and casual wear combining globally recognised brands such as Nike, Adidas, Puma and The North Face with strong own brand labels.
In its preliminary results for the 52 weeks ended February 2 2019 the company posted a 26.8% rise in full-year earnings to £488.4 million – a record high. Revenues were up 49.2% to £4.71 billion. Recent new openings have been focused outside the UK, in Europe and Asia Pacific, and in America.
Poundworld vacated the 6,400 sq ft unit last July after the administrator of the failed retailer could not secure a deal. In April, One Below, the business launched by Poundworld founders Chris Edwards Senior and Christopher Edwards, opened in the former Maplin store at Parkgate.
In 2014 JD Sports Fashion plc took on the lease of the vacated 45,000 sq ft Kiddicare store at Parkgate Shopping. It has been used as a clearance outlet for the company's outdoor brands such as Millets and Blacks.
Rothbiz reported in January on plans that would enable the large unit to be subdivided into four separate units, each with their own entrance.
JD Sports website
Parkgate Shopping website
Images: Google Maps
"Radically reshaping" Marks & Spencer joined the likes of Maplin and Poundworld, that both entered administration, and restructuring Mothercare, in closing stores at the popular retail park.
Now plans have been submitted to replace the signage at the vacant Poundworld store which shows that the new occupier is set to be JD Sports.
JD Sports Fashion plc is Britain's biggest sports retailer and has over 2,400 stores in 18 countries, across a number of retail fascias including 690 JD stores. It operates a store on College Walk in Rotherham town centre.
Advertisement
JD specialises in fashionable branded and own brand sports and casual wear combining globally recognised brands such as Nike, Adidas, Puma and The North Face with strong own brand labels.
In its preliminary results for the 52 weeks ended February 2 2019 the company posted a 26.8% rise in full-year earnings to £488.4 million – a record high. Revenues were up 49.2% to £4.71 billion. Recent new openings have been focused outside the UK, in Europe and Asia Pacific, and in America.
Poundworld vacated the 6,400 sq ft unit last July after the administrator of the failed retailer could not secure a deal. In April, One Below, the business launched by Poundworld founders Chris Edwards Senior and Christopher Edwards, opened in the former Maplin store at Parkgate.
In 2014 JD Sports Fashion plc took on the lease of the vacated 45,000 sq ft Kiddicare store at Parkgate Shopping. It has been used as a clearance outlet for the company's outdoor brands such as Millets and Blacks.
Rothbiz reported in January on plans that would enable the large unit to be subdivided into four separate units, each with their own entrance.
JD Sports website
Parkgate Shopping website
Images: Google Maps
0 comments:
Post a Comment