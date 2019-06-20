News: ENGIE appointed to extend Rotherham school
By Tom Austen
Energy and regeneration specialist ENGIE has been awarded a £1.8m construction contract at a Rotherham school.
The previous owners of Keepmoat, the Doncaster-based affordable housing and community regeneration specialist, sold its regeneration arm to ENGIE, a French headquartered multinational firm, for an estimated £330m in 2017. The regeneration team, now known as Places & Communities, is based at offices in Manvers, Rotherham and was previously Bramall Construction.
The contract has been awarded by the Education and Skills Funding Agency (ESFA) to create a new 7,000 sq ft teaching block at St Pius X Catholic School in Wath.
Work began in with the existing building, which is no longer fit for use, being demolished and replaced with a new single storey block. The new building, located on Wath Wood Road, has been designed by Race Cottam Associates.
The building is the second project that ENGIE is constructing for the Department of Education across South Yorkshire, with the recent build of a £3.9m extension at St Bernard's Catholic High School, also in Rotherham.
The work forms part of the ESFA's Priority School Building Programme 2 to rebuild or refurbish school buildings most in need across the country.
Sean Corcoran, regional director at ENGIE, said: "We are delighted to be continuing our partnership with Department of Education on this scheme. This project will create a state-of-the-art new facility designed to inspire and encourage students to reach their full potential.
"We're also looking forward to working with the school to roll out a series of student engagement activities and giving them the opportunity to see first-hand how their new school extension is developing."
Sue Smith, headteacher at St Pius X Catholic High School, added: "We are delighted that work on our replacement for our SARTO House block has started and excited to see it develop over the coming months.
"We hope many of our students will have the opportunity to see aspects of the work as it progresses both as part of the careers education and as part of their futures at Saint Pius. We thank ENGIE for what has been a very smooth and professional start to the project."
The project is due to be completed in July 2020.
Images: ENGIE / Race Cottom
Advertisement
