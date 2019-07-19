News: Proposed pub plans progress in Rotherham town centre
By Tom Austen
Work is well underway on creating new pubs and bars in Rotherham town centre, with more being planned.
One project is the conversion of Rotherham's oldest buildings back into the Three Cranes Inn. Set to open this summer, the plan is to create a traditional English pub with a core range of lagers, beers and ciders as well as craft ales and beers.
Saved as part of ambitious regeneration plans led by Chris Hamby, the listed buildings were renovated and used as an antiques centre. New plans show how the ground and first floor will be converted into a pub whilst areas such as the heritage site and museum are to remain unaltered.
A new bar, complete with Rotherham coat of arms, and bench seating is being fitted with removable external seating planned at the outside front.
The former Three Cranes Inn occupied a timber framed building dating back to the 15th Century - the only timber framed building to survive in Rotherham town centre. It was on English Heritage's "at risk register" having been in a state of disrepair for many years.
It was probably built as a merchant's town house around 1600 and an earlier wing consists of a medieval open hall block that retains evidence for a high status "coved" area at one end, known as a dais.
It is thought to have closed as a pub in 1907 and half of the building was demolished in 1953 leaving a twin-gabled façade for retail units on the ground floor.
Nearby, a unit within the historic Imperial Buildings is currently being converted into a sports bar complete with eight massive screens for showing live sports. The plan is to be open for the first game of the football next month.
A new cocktail bar is also proposed for another unit in the Imperial Buildings and new plans have recently been submitted for part of a long closed watering hole.
At Westgate, a new micropub is planned in the building that was previously known as Mondos, and prior to that, Millenium, Dickens Inn, Sports and Jakes Bar.
Since closing as a venue, the building on the site of the former Station Hotel, has had plans approved to create retail units on the ground floor with flats above.
Now plans have been submitted for creating a small pub in vacant space on the ground floor.
The change of use plans, from Nabile Tariq, state: "The flats have been implemented but the retail units and office on the ground floor has been marketed but has still not been occupied. Now the applicant has ascertained that a micro pub could present a viable business use.
"The business concept is to provide a community facility serving the neighbourhood as a traditional pub. All beer will be from local microbreweries."
A maximum capacity of 50 and opening hours of 12 noon to 11.00 pm are proposed
Three Cranes Inn Facebook page
Images: Three Cranes Inn / Google Maps
Three Cranes Inn Facebook page
Images: Three Cranes Inn / Google Maps
