News: Xeros publish patent for product to protect oceans from plastic pollution
By Tom Austen
Rotherham-based Xeros has announced that its patent application for microfibre filters suitable for domestic washing machines has been published by the World Intellectual Property Organisation.
Based on the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP), Xeros is a Leeds University spin-out that has developed a patented system using a unique method of special polymer beads rather than the usual large amounts of fresh water to clean clothes.
The AIM-listed firm's next innovation is trademarked XFiltra and its design can be licenced by any domestic washing machine manufacturer to drastically reduce microfibre pollution from the washing of clothes. It was unveiled last year at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2018.
Washing clothes containing synthetic fibres such as polyester and nylon has been identified as the single biggest source of primary microplastics released into the oceans every year with as many as 700,000 microfibres released into the environment from a single domestic wash cycle.
XFiltra is the world's first operationally effective and commercially viable filter to address this issue.
Mark Nichols, CEO of Xeros, said: "As part of our objective to radically improve the sustainability of water intensive industries, we made a commitment in 2017 to the UN Ocean Conference that we would produce a solution to the issue of microplastic pollution from domestic laundry. XFiltra fulfils that commitment.
"XFiltra is a low-cost solution to one of today's most pressing environmental issues: plastic pollution. XFiltra captures up to 99% of all microplastic particles shed from clothing during a domestic laundry cycle.
"Solving the issue of microplastic particles entering the environment from our clothes will require action at many points of the supply chain including washing machines. We are now engaged in meaningful discussions with washing machine manufacturers, retailers and clothing brands regarding XFiltra – this represents a giant step towards reducing the largest source of primary microplastic pollution in the ocean."
Last month, Woodford Investment Management Ltd sold its shares in Xeros to Jupiter Asset Management Limited.
Xeros website
Images: Xeros
