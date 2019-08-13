News: Rotherham to host Convention of the North
By Tom Austen
... and possibly the new Prime Minister.
The Sheffield City Region (SCR) is set to host the biggest ever Convention of the North with NP11 in Rotherham next month.
The venue for the Convention of the North and the NP11 Summit will be Magna Science Adventure Centre and will bring together the North's political, business, community and academic leaders, along with young people’s groups around a common agenda for the future of the North.
The largest ever event of its kind, it will be a working convention to debate policy through bringing together political, business, community and academic leaders from across the North of England, co-hosted by the NP11 group of all 11 Northern Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) chairs, representing 16 million people, supported by Government and along with representatives of young people's groups.
Speakers and a detailed agenda will be released over the coming weeks.
Together they will make a powerful, unified case to the new Prime Minister and Government for tangible investment in the Northern Powerhouse, putting it at the top of the economic agenda, so that it can fulfil its potentially transformational role in the future of the UK.
When the new Prime Minister was announced last month, Roger Marsh OBE, Chair of the NP11 and of the Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership (LEP) said: "The North needs clear commitments from the new Prime Minister to give certainty on Brexit, to invest in key infrastructure including HS2 and Northern Powerhouse Rail and to further devolve powers and funding away from Whitehall.
"I hope the Prime Minister will strongly consider attending the Northern Powerhouse conference NP11 is jointly hosting with Convention of the North in September so together we can renew momentum behind this essential agenda."
Dan Jarvis, mayor of the Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham and Sheffield Combined Authority, said: "I'm delighted that the Sheffield City Region is hosting this significant event, and I look forward to welcoming delegates to South Yorkshire on 13 September.
"Our country stands at a time of great change, which presents both challenges and opportunities. By working together across the North, maximising collaboration between the public and private sectors and bridging the political divide, we can make the North's case on a national and international level, power our economy and narrow the inequality gap that persists within the UK."
Marsh added: "This Summit is very timely in bringing together private and public sector partners from across all of the North, alongside Government decision makers, to further our ambitions for extraordinary inclusive growth that will benefit all in society.
"Building a thriving and well-connected Northern Powerhouse is key to ensuring that we create a productive and successful post-Brexit Britain. Ambitions to turbo-charge the North will only be achieved through effective collaboration and strong consensus across all of our great Northern towns, cities and rural communities."
Northern Powerhouse Minister, Rt Hon Jake Berry MP, issued the following statement in support: "The world-class Magna venue in the heart of Yorkshire is a fitting place to host this landmark event.
"This summit in Rotherham will bring together the most diverse range of Northern Powerhouse thinkers, leaders and community champions ever seen to set the agenda for a thriving and prosperous Northern Powerhouse."
James Plant, a Member of Greater Manchester's Youth Combined Authority (GMYCA), said: "It's great that young people will be represented at this year's Convention of the North. Young people are the future of our region – we will be living and working in the North and shaping its present and its future. It's therefore only right that we have a seat at the table when that future is being discussed. I'm looking forward to working with other young people from across our region to build a North of England that we can all be proud of."
SCR website
Images: Magna
SCR website
Images: Magna
