News: Students leave lasting legacy on new school building





Pupils at St Pius X Catholic School took part in a steel signing ceremony to mark the development of a £1.8m new 7,000 sq ft teaching block which is replacing an existing building on the site.



The top ten students from Year 7 and 9 were asked to write a message on an exposed section of the building's steel structure and by doing so have cemented their names in time, leaving a lasting memory of those involved. They were also given a brief overview of the project including a presentation of plans and drawings of the future building.



The new build is being carried out by energy and regeneration specialist ENGIE, who were appointed by the Education and Skills Funding Agency (ESFA) as part of the Priority School Building Programme 2 to rebuild or refurbish school buildings most in need across the country.



The previous owners of Keepmoat, the Doncaster-based affordable housing and community regeneration specialist, sold its regeneration arm to ENGIE, a French headquartered multinational firm, for an estimated £330m in 2017. The regeneration team, now known as Places & Communities, is based at offices in Manvers, Rotherham and was previously Bramall Construction.



The new build consists of five new teaching rooms, a staff room and toilets. The existing building will be knocked down with the remaining space being turned into an additional play area with sporting equipment.



The steel signing event is the first in a series of planned engagement activities which will give students an opportunity to see first-hand how their new school extension is developing.



Sean Corcoran, regional director at ENGIE, said: "Over 30 students have taken part in this historical school event and their names will live on over the generations - this will be something they will remember forever.



"At ENGIE, a development is not just made from bricks and mortar, it's about community involvement and giving those involved a chance to benefit in other ways. The work we are doing provides an exciting future for the school, its students and the local community and this ceremony is a fantastic way to celebrate and to make sure it never gets forgotten."



Sue Smith, headteacher at St Pius X Catholic High School, added: "The old building was no longer suitable and we wanted a quality teaching space for our students. The students care about the school and over the years have really looked after the rooms and equipment, so they deserve the best.



"The new building will offer an exciting learning experience with state-of-the-art equipment including a new art room and a pottery centre complete with kiln. Everyone is really excited to see the finished product."



The new building, located on Wath Wood Road, has been designed by Race Cottam Associates and is due to be completed in July 2020.



