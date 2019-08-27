News: Carlton Park launches first vegan menu





Set to be launched this week, the new menu will bring together to range of meat-free and dairy-free dishes which are all made using locally sourced produce. The decision to introduce the new menu was taken in a bid to provide vegans with a range of appetising dishes and brings together a range of tasty vegan treats, as well as meat free alternatives to some of the most popular choices on the hotel's menu.



In a genuine first for a Rotherham hotel, the new menu is the culmination of many months of planning and testing. Developed under the watchful eye of head chef Paul Spruce (pictured) and designed to offer greater choices for those who follow a meat and dairy free diet and will be available alongside the hotel's recently launched summer menu, which has the addition of a range of new dishes including fresh mussels, and for those with larger appetites, the chance to tuck in to a whole chicken!



The move comes as the popular Moorgate hotel begins its preparations for one of the busiest and most important times on the hotel calendar, Christmas and Carlton Park is setting its sights on a record breaking year after welcoming more than 8,000 guests during 2018.



Following a recent inspection, Rotherham's only independently owned hotel was awarded a Five Star food hygiene rating – the highest standard awarded from the Food Standards Agency, reflecting the venue's commitment to delivering exceptional standards of service and quality.



Jason Gossop, sales manager at Carlton Park Hotel, said: "In recent years, we have seen the numbers of guests who follow a vegan diet rise significantly and whilst we have always offered a small selection of dishes to cater for their needs, we wanted vegans to enjoy a similar variety of choice and options as our meat eating diners – and this means creating choice. The menu is the result of many months of research and development by Paul and his team and we are planning to release the new dishes, at the end of August.



"The recent food inspection report we have received has re-affirmed our commitment towards upholding the highest standards when it comes to the quality of our food and the five star rating reflects our commitment towards delivering the highest possible standards. As we start to gear up towards our preparations for Christmas, the new dishes which are designed to appeal to vegans and non-vegans alike will offer greater choices for discerning diners, which showcase the high quality produce readily available on our doorstep."



Carlton Park Hotel is setting its sights on becoming the first venue in the borough to offer a unique menu, catering specifically for vegans after seeing a rising demand from guests requesting plant-based meals.