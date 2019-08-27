News: HS2 review to look at links to Northern Powerhouse Rail





Last week, transport secretary Grant Shapps announced an independently-led government review that will look at whether and how HS2 should proceed, using all existing evidence on the project to consider its benefits and impacts, affordability and efficiency, deliverability and scope, its phasing, including its relationship with Northern Powerhouse Rail.



Rothbiz has previously reported on potential new stations in Rotherham and in the Dearne Valley on a proposed Northern Powerhouse Rail (NPR) line - a rapid, reliable and resilient rail network between the North's six biggest cities and other economic centres. The stations would also boost the economic benefits for the Sheffield city region (SCR) from HS2.



There is opposition to the HS2 scheme from within Rotherham since a 2b route realignment was recommended in 2016.



Terms of reference for the new review include analysis of cost reductions such as building only Phase 1, combining Phases 1 and 2a and different choices or phasing of Phase 2b, taking account of the interfaces with NPR.



The review is also expected to rigorously examine and state its view on "whether and how the project could be reprioritised; in particular, whether and, if so how, Northern Powerhouse Rail (NPR) (including the common sections with HS2 Phase 2b) could be prioritised over delivering the southern sections of HS2."



It will also look at "whether any improvements would benefit the integration of HS2, NPR and other rail projects in the north of England or Midlands."



A number of proposals for improving rail services in Rotherham feature in a



Transport secretary Grant Shapps said: "The Prime Minister has been clear that transport infrastructure has the potential to drive economic growth, redistribute opportunity and support towns and cities across the UK, but that investments must be subject to continuous assessment of their costs and benefits.



"That's why we are undertaking this independent and rigorous review of HS2."



Cllr. Chris Read, leader of Rotherham Council, said: "I welcome the Government's announcement of their review to examine the costs and benefits of HS2. If ministers would like to speak to residents in Bramley, Aston, Wales or beyond they will hear loud and clear that the M18 route would only bring years of inconvenience, no local benefits, and at a huge cost. People are quite rightly angry and upset.



"We already know that the government has downgraded the proposal through South Yorkshire, thinking they can make savings by giving us a second class service.



"Now they have the opportunity to reconsider; either join us up to the network properly by moving the proposal back to Meadowhall, or save us all the trouble and the huge bill by cancelling the phase 2b leg altogether."



