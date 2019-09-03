News: Magna steels itself for Conference of the North





At this major event the North's political, business, community and academic leaders along with young people's groups, together will make a powerful, unified case to the new Prime Minister and Government for tangible investment in the Northern Powerhouse.



Broadcaster Steph McGovern has been confirmed as the host of the event. Northern leaders speaking at the event will include Mayor Dan Jarvis; Chair of the NP11 and of the Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership Roger Marsh; Chair of the Convention Cllr Nick Forbes; and Northern Powerhouse Minister, Jake Berry MP.



More speakers will be announced over the coming days.



This nationally significant event will be a working convention to debate policy across a number of key themes: skills and education, housing, transport, innovation, trade and investment, and clean growth.



Advertisement At this major event the North's political, business, community and academic leaders along with young people's groups, together will make a powerful, unified case to the new Prime Minister and Government for tangible investment in the Northern Powerhouse.Broadcaster Steph McGovern has been confirmed as the host of the event. Northern leaders speaking at the event will include Mayor Dan Jarvis; Chair of the NP11 and of the Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership Roger Marsh; Chair of the Convention Cllr Nick Forbes; and Northern Powerhouse Minister, Jake Berry MP.More speakers will be announced over the coming days.This nationally significant event will be a working convention to debate policy across a number of key themes: skills and education, housing, transport, innovation, trade and investment, and clean growth.

The event will also bring together influential bodies such as the N8 research partnership, the People's Powerhouse, Northern Power Women, and leading think-tanks such as IPPR North and the Northern Powerhouse Partnership, and young people from across the North will set out their vision for the North’s future, and how current leaders need to work together to achieve it.



Steph McGovern (pictured), said: "As a proud northerner I'm looking forward to hosting this event and hearing the proposals our northern leaders and the Government will bring to the table to ensure the North can stand on its own two feet and continue to prosper after Brexit.



"With thousands of fantastic businesses based here, the North is hugely important to the UK’s economy. This event is an important chance to attract much needed investment."



Dan Jarvis, added: "I'm delighted that the Sheffield city region is hosting this significant event, and I look forward to welcoming delegates to South Yorkshire on 13 September.



"Our country stands at a time of great change, which presents both challenges and opportunities. By working together across the North, maximising collaboration between the public and private sectors and bridging the political divide, we can make the North's case on a national and international level, power our economy and narrow the inequality gap that persists within the UK."



Convention of the North website



Images: Magna / BBC The event will also bring together influential bodies such as the N8 research partnership, the People's Powerhouse, Northern Power Women, and leading think-tanks such as IPPR North and the Northern Powerhouse Partnership, and young people from across the North will set out their vision for the North’s future, and how current leaders need to work together to achieve it.Steph McGovern (pictured), said: "As a proud northerner I'm looking forward to hosting this event and hearing the proposals our northern leaders and the Government will bring to the table to ensure the North can stand on its own two feet and continue to prosper after Brexit."With thousands of fantastic businesses based here, the North is hugely important to the UK’s economy. This event is an important chance to attract much needed investment."Dan Jarvis, added: "I'm delighted that the Sheffield city region is hosting this significant event, and I look forward to welcoming delegates to South Yorkshire on 13 September."Our country stands at a time of great change, which presents both challenges and opportunities. By working together across the North, maximising collaboration between the public and private sectors and bridging the political divide, we can make the North's case on a national and international level, power our economy and narrow the inequality gap that persists within the UK."

The Convention of the North and NP11, in partnership with Government, has announced broadcaster Steph McGovern and the full programme for the one-day Northern event at Magna Science Adventure Centre in Rotherham on Friday September 13.