News: Wentworth Woodhouse stages free event to inspire women’s careers
By Tom Austen
Women hoping for careers in heritage regeneration are being invited to learn from the female experts at Wentworth Woodhouse.
The Rotherham stately home's Preservation Trust is inviting 40 women to a special free event at the house, which is currently one of the UK's largest current heritage restoration projects.
The Thursday September 19 Sky's The Limit event is being staged as part of the national Heritage Open Days scheme. It follows from a successful event for 19 local schoolgirls in July. Inspired by International Women in Engineering Day, the event aimed to open the girls' eyes to career possibilities in the male-dominated sector. Another is planned during the new academic year.
Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust (WWPT) has teamed up with the University of Leeds' Electrifying Women project and the Women's Engineering Society Centenary Trail Project, which aims to inspire girls and women to achieve their potential as engineers, applied scientists and technical leaders.
Members of the society will give talks and three women with key roles in the regeneration of the Grade I listed Georgian stately home will be staging a "speed date" to enable attendees to quiz them about their careers.
Jen Wall, of event organisers and sponsors Wentworth Elsecar Great Place, said: "This is a chance to learn what their jobs entail and pick up tips on how to follow in their footsteps.
"We want women to come and explore the ways in which engineering and construction specialism is protecting and repairing the house and enabling its growth as a tourist attraction."
Attendees will also have a private tour of the site and the mansion's rooftops to gain a unique insight into the scale of s historic undertaking and the expertise involved.
They will learn about remarkable women engineers from the past via the Women's Engineering Society's Centenary Trail Project and the University of Leeds’ Electrifying Women Project.
Women can sign up for one of 40 places on Eventbrite. https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/women-in-engineering-at-wentworth-woodhouse-tickets-71271764767
Wentworth Woodhouse website
Images: WWPT
Advertisement
