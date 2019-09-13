News: Prime Minister heads to Rotherham
By Tom Austen
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is using a high profile event in Rotherham today to renew a drive to give more power to Northern regions.
In a speech at The Convention of the North, he is expected to reiterate that he remains committed to delivering the Sheffield City Region (SCR) devolution deal – and to opening up negotiations with Leeds and West Yorkshire.
Organised by NP11 in partnership with Government the one-day event at Magna Science Adventure Centre in Rotherham brings together the North's political, business, community and academic leaders along with young people's groups, with the aim of making a powerful, unified case to the new Prime Minister and Government for tangible investment in the Northern Powerhouse.
The Government is set create a new Northern Powerhouse growth body to drive forward the region'’s economy, and with the powers to bring together major organisations working in the region.
A Chair will be appointed to head up the body, working closely with the Minister for the Northern Powerhouse.
Speaking to local business leaders, mayors and councillors, the Prime Minister is expected to say: "It is time that we gave more people a say over the places where they live, and it is time that we gave you the proper ability to run things your way.
"We are going to maximise the power of the north. And we are going to make sure that it is people here who are in control over the things that matter to them.
"On entering Downing Street, the Prime Minister made it his priority to level up and unlock the potential of every corner of the UK – not just London and the South East."
Last week on a visit to Yorkshire, he reaffirmed his commitment to delivering Northern Powerhouse Rail. The first step will be the Manchester to Leeds route, with detailed plans published this autumn, following the review into HS2.
The new route is expected to cut journey times significantly and provide additional capacity for people across the region.
Today the Prime Minister will reaffirm that one of his top domestic priorities will be to give more powers to local leaders to ensure communities are in control over the things that matter to them, such as transport, infrastructure and housing.
He will conclude his speech by saying: "If we succeed in levelling up opportunity across our country, and if we truly put the power in your hands, then I believe you will do for the North – and for our whole country - what the railways did two centuries ago.
"That is the true potential of this Northern Powerhouse Partnership. And this is a Government that will back you to deliver it."
Images: Prime Minister's Office
